Youth vs. Experience: What Gives the Advantage in Game 7?
The Houston Rockets are heading into Game 7 after winning two straight against the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors' experience in the postseason and Game 7s has been a big topic among analysts, with many giving Golden State the advantage in the matchup. The Rockets' inexperience has been just as much of a talking point, and many felt vindicated for their belief after Houston fell 1-3 in the series.
However, the Rockets have a Game 7 at home to prove they can compete with these playoff-tested teams. The young guns on the team have gotten much of the coverage early on in the series, but Houston's players with postseason experience have been one of the driving factors behind the Rockets' comeback.
Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams have taken over the conversation surrounding the Rockets after a string of quality outings that made things difficult for Golden State. Dillon Brooks has silently been solid all series, playing point-of-attack defense on stars and hitting timely buckets.
VanVleet has been a leader for the team all season, but now he's leading the Rockets offensively. His shooting has been on another level in the past three games, scoring 25 points or more in each game. He hit a series high eight three-pointers in a Game 4 loss before things turned around for the Rockets.
Adams was also a big part of the turnaround, helping Houston's efforts on the glass and in the paint. He has shown impactful effort on the defensive end and occupies spots on offense that allow him to get position for putbacks and dunks. The Warriors have struggled to find an answer for the double-big lineup featuring Adams and first-time all-star Alperen Sengun.
Sengun is part of the youth on the team that gives energy to the consistency provided by their veterans. He has taken advantage of mismatches all series, and even has outplayed defensive studs like Draymond Green in certain possessions.
Amen Thompson is another young player who has stepped up his intensity on both ends, providing a necessary boost for Houston's offense and coralling some of the most difficult matchups on defense.
Houston has gotten solid production from the young players on the bench, as Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. have made impacts in their minutes.
While the Warriors may have plenty of postseason experience, the formula for the Rockets all season has been to combine the calmness of experience with the energy of youth to create something truly potent. Houston can display this concoction on one of sports' biggest stages, with a winner-take-all Game 7.