2 Under the Radar Defensive Specialists for the Rockets in the Second Round

The Houston Rockets will be making two selections tonight in Day 2 of the 2026 NBA Draft, as they hold two second round draft picks - picks 39 and 53. The team has an abundance of needs, especially on the back end of the roster.

The Rockets didn't get much of any production from their bench during their opening round postseason series against the Los Angeles Lakers. Well, really it was an issue all season. The second round could be a great opportunity to address that deficit, especially when considering the player profile that Rockets coach Ime Udoka values.

Udoka likes players capable of anchoring down on the defensive end of the floor. With that being said, let's take a look at two players that should draw the attention of the Rockets' brass.

Tamin Lipsey - Point Guard from Iowa State

Tamin Lipsey is, in essence, a poor man's Fred VanVleet. He has the same build, at 6-foot-1 and is a tenacious defender. In fact, Lipsey holds the Iowa State steals record.

He's easily one of the best pickpockets in this draft class, if not the best. He's a disruptor, through and through. He's got a strong frame and averaged 2.3 steals, which ranks third in the history of the Big 12 conference.

He's drawn comparisons to TJ McConnell and Jose Alvarado -- the latter of whom the Rockets were interested in at the trade deadline. His outside jumper still needs work.

Even at the college level, Lipsey only made 31.6 percent of his attempts. He holds a career average of just 33.5 percent, which spans over four years. His volume is moderate, at 3.9 attempts this past season and 2.9 attempts over his four-year career.

However, his playmaking will be a boost, as he values possessions and doesn't turn the ball over.

Rafael Castro - Big Man from George Washington

Rafael Castro is a bit undersized for a center, measuring 6-foot-9. However, he stands out on the defensive side of the floor, leading George Washington in both steals and blocks.

The man creates havoc. He had 3.5 stocks per game (1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks). He's a shot blocker, through and through. He especially provides weakside help.

He also possesses great quickness, length and anticipation, which has helped him to nab steals. He's highly switchable and can play the passing lanes. The Rockets need to find a long-term reserve center, as both Clint Capela and Steven Adams are older.

Castro could fit that bill.