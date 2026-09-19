3-Time All-Star Defends Kevin Durant’s Championship Legacy

The ultimate goal for an NBA player is to win a championship. Although all championships are weighed equally on paper, the public commentary behind each title varies depending on the player’s path to success.

Dirk Nowitzki’s 2011 title with the Dallas Mavericks is generally revered in basketball discussions, as Nowitzki spent his full career with the franchise and the Mavericks were mainly underdogs throughout their playoff run.

While achieving the same result, LeBron James’ 2012 title with the Miami Heat is met with more scrutiny than Nowitzki’s. This is because James left the Cleveland Cavaliers to form a formidable trio with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, instantly dominating the Eastern Conference.

In a recent episode of Gil’s Arena, Gilbert Arenas explained that NBA fanbases have adopted arbitrary rules for when a championship counts toward a player’s legacy. He argued that top players are negatively perceived for trying to take control of their playing situation.

“I thought championships matter no matter what. Does [LeBron James] have four real [NBA championships], or just one real one because it was back in Cleveland? This one seems better because you’re giving [LeBron] more credit.”

“Same thing with Kevin Durant. Why are we knocking Kevin Durant? I thought it was about winning. The players are finding out in real time that there are now these rules. I have to win a championship where I got drafted to be considered a pure champion. If I make a phone call to bring somebody over here, I’m out of the GOAT conversation.”

December 14, 2010; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards point guard Gilbert Arenas (9) dibbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Durant’s Legacy

As suggested by Arenas, Durant has been the subject of criticism for how he won his two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors. He joined the Warriors in 2016, after Golden State had a historic 73-win season and defeated his Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

While Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green continued to dominate on the court, Durant was named the NBA Finals MVP for 2017 and 2018. This demonstrates that the 16-time All-Star was a central piece throughout his path to title success.

Now with the Houston Rockets, the 37-year-old is the elder star of a promising, youthful lineup. Along with Durant, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson could realistically be up for All-Star consideration in 2027. A championship for this core would likely be met with generally positive reception due to the team’s status as middle-of-the-pack Western Conference contenders.

Overall, it is the responsibility of NBA front offices to assemble competitive rosters and retain top talent. Durant was successfully pitched in free agency by the Warriors, and the signing proved to be mutually beneficial. However, bringing a championship to the Rockets would add another layer to his legacy.