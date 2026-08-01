Former NBA Veteran Endorses Russell Westbrook to Houston Rockets

The possibility of Russell Westbrook re-joining the Houston Rockets continues to gain momentum. Former Rockets forward Kenny Thomas is the latest figure to speak on the matter.

Thomas was selected by the Rockets with the No. 22 pick in the 1999 NBA Draft. His four-year stint in Houston is highlighted by the 2001-2002 season, in which the six-foot-seven forward averaged 14.1 points and 7.2 rebounds over 72 games.

In a recent segment of Kenny’s Got the Score, Thomas answered whether Westbrook would be a good addition to the Rockets in a backup role.

“Yes. Without a doubt. His mindset has got to be that role player. Just because you’re identified as a role player, I was, you can still go out there and dominate. It’s going to be a matter of where he fits in because they’ve got Sengun and other young players. KD is there, probably in his last (playing) situation. I feel like the Rockets have a really big chance of making a move with him, and I think it’s an unbelievable move.“

Last season, Westbrook averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists over 64 games. The nine-time All-Star finished top 10 in Sixth Man of the Year voting for 2024 and 2025.

Westbrook is coming off a veteran minimum deal with the Sacramento Kings. The Rockets have emerged as a potential playing destination if the 2017 MVP is willing to accept another one-year, $3.8 million contract.

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Path to Westbrook

The Rockets have approximately $1.2 million in financial flexibility before reaching the hard cap, while Westbrook's service would currently put the franchise over by $2.2 million. This barrier prevents an immediate signing, but it comes with a quick and plausible solution.

Houston’s front office can make an offer of a rotational player and a second-round draft pick to an NBA team below the salary cap floor, in exchange for another second-round draft pick. The Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, and Detroit Pistons all sit below the first apron.

In this hypothetical scenario, Rockets guard JD Davidson is the ideal piece to deal to another franchise. Davidson averaged 2.5 points and 1.3 assists over 28 games last season. With Fred VanVleet’s return from injury, it seems a rotational promotion for Davidson is discouraging under head coach Ime Udoka regardless.

Still praised for his energetic playmaking and leadership, the Rockets could raise their profile as title contenders with Westbrook on a veteran minimum deal. In the worst-case scenario, Houston’s backcourt is fail-safe with VanVleet and Marcus Smart within the depth chart.