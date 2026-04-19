Alperen Sengun Must Fare Significantly Better Against Lakers' Deandre Ayton in Game 2

Alperen Sengun has become one of the more heralded players at the center position over the last handful of years. He's made two All-Star teams in as many years and could very well make an All-NBA team this season.

Especially when considering the players that won't be eligible for any of the league's end of season awards, due to the league's 65-game mandate, which went into effect this season for the first year.

Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards won't be eligible for any of the All-NBA teams. Sengun ranked ninth in the entire Association in double-doubles, with 34, tying Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic.

By all accounts, Sengun is a budding star. We just saw him completely dominate EuroBasket last summer, putting on a clinic on the international stage for the entire world to see.

Which makes it difficult to accept his performance in Game 1 versus the Los Angeles Lakers. The Rockets were short-handed and playing without Kevin Durant, due to an untimely injury.

The stage was set for Sengun to absolutely dominate. The Rockets needed him to.

And his matchup was Lakers center Deandre Ayton, who isn't a stalwart on the defensive end and doesn't exactly play hard every possession. Or even every night.

Sengun wasn't able to capitalize. The Turkish big man finished the game with 19 points on a measly 6-of-19 from the field. He also poured in eight rebounds and six assists, but had three turnovers as well.

All told, Sengun lost his matchup, finishing with a -2. Sure, plus-minus is far from a flawless barometer, but the point still stands.

Sengun's 19 point total is also deceiving. He went 3-of-5 in the first quarter, scoring 7 points.

He then went 0-for-8 in the second and third quarter. Heading into the fourth quarter, Sengun was 3-for-13 for the game. He also had just 11 points heading into the final period.

His final eight points came when the game was out of hand already, as the Rockets trailed 88-74. Sengun was missing easy scoring opportunities around the basket, which are high percentage scoring opportunities.

It simply wasn't a good enough output. Especially without Durant. But even with Durant, one would expect Sengun to dominate Ayton.

He's had success against the Lakers this season, averaging 20.5 points, 68.2 percent from the field, eight rebounds and seven assists in two regular season games against Los Angeles this season. He's going to have to play more like that for the Rockets to advance, with or without Durant.