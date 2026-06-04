Trade Idea: Rockets Land All-NBA Big Man, Swap All-Star with Conference Foe

The Houston Rockets are star chasing again. Maybe. Potentially.

It all depends on who you believe and what theories you subscribe to. Some people believe Houston's best chance at improving is to run the organic treadmill, allowing for internal growth and development from their existing young core.

Although it feels like we should find a new moniker for the group, as several of them are five year veterans already. Or are about to be.

There are others who believe Houston's time is now, due to Kevin Durant's seemingly short window. Durant will be 38 years old by the start of the 2025-26 NBA season and he just played the second-most minutes in the league, while making yet another All-NBA team.

Can we expect him to do that again? Should we?

It's probably not fair to. So whichever side of the fence you stand on, you likely believe the Rockets need more production from elsewhere.

One well-known NBA expert, Zach Lowe of The Ringer, believes a deal could possibly be made between the Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder, swapping two-time All-Star center Alperen Sengun for All-NBA big man Chet Holmgren.

Lowe explained on his signature Zach Lowe Show.

"I only mention Sengun because the salaries are similar. The size element is satisfied and Sengun does seem to be the opposite of Chet, in just this one specific thing. He f-cking loves going into Victor Wembanyama's face and chest and stomach.

He legitimately seems offended by the idea that people think Victor Wembanyama can do anything to his crazy piovty physical under the rim game. And kinda goes at him a little bit.

Again, hasn't proven the range you need to exist with Hartenstein but has a little bit of the DHO passing. Sometimes his 3-point shot looks good."

Lowe finished off by acknowledging the low likelihood of such a deal.

"I think it's just too seismic of a change for either team to really contemplate, but it is not uninteresting."

Let's dive into this. Sengun is not off limits. At least, he shouldn't be.

We've heard his name mentioned as part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade chatter, although that's all speculative. But Antetokounmpo seems more like the type of player the Rockets would want in exchange for Sengun.

Not quite Holmgren, who isn't a primary scoring option for his team (or even the second scoring option). Although it does work, financially.

Both players would drastically alter the current playing styles of each team, anyways. And like Lowe said, this is quite a seismic move that neither team ultimately needs to make right now.