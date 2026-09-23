HOUSTON (OnSI)- Amen Thompson found out twin brother Ausar agreed to a five-year, $155 million extension while he was playing PS5, although Amen admitted he didn’t tell Ausar about the five-year, $208 million contract he agreed to with the Rockets earlier this month.

"We actually don't really talk about that stuff,” Amen said Tuesday. “We both have goals that are really high. We don't really talk about the money stuff and the contracts."

Thompson didn’t think it would become a distraction if he couldn’t get an extension done before next month’s deadline, but he’s glad it’s done and that he’s locked into the team that drafted fourth overall for the next six seasons.

“I never really thought about it too much anyway, but I didn’t want to go into the season having to think about that,” Thompson said. “I want to play my game. I want to give my all. I don’t want to have be worried about the next thing, so just focusing on the present, I think that’s exciting.”

Thompson has accomplished a lot through his first three NBA seasons. He has two top 10 Defensive Player of the Year finishes plus a first-team All Defense selection under his belt.

With Fred VanVleet injured last season, Thompson took over point guard duties and averaged 18 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists per game while leading the NBA in total minutes played.

“He’s one of the most dominant players on the court, wherever he’s at,” Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said. “Want that to translate to the NBA, where he’s had really good seasons and progressed.”

Udoka believes the return of Fred VanVleet will help Thompson on both ends of the floor, especially defensively, where Thompson admitted he didn’t deserve to be selected for either All Defense team.

“I think not having the ball as much in his hands will allow him to do some other things on the court,” Udoka said. “He's a Swiss Army knife out there where he can play, but it also allows him to probably get back to the defensive intensity that he wants to play at a high level.”

“I hope I make every shot I take.” 😂



Amen Thompson got the crowd laughing at Rockets Media Day when asked what he hopes or expects to be different about his game in the 2026-27 season! pic.twitter.com/F1stznEgpB — NBA (@NBA) September 22, 2026

Taking Thompson off the ball will free him up to make more plays around the basket, but it also means it will be imperative for him to shoot the ball better. Thompson converted 53.4% of his shots last season, but that number was propped up by a 76% field goal percentage at the rim.

Thompson shot just 39.5% on all shots more than three feet away from the basket, and 35.2% on jumpers.

The Rockets hired renowned shooting and development coach Chip Engelland. Thompson worked with Engelland when he was with the USA Basketball Select Team in 2024.

Thompson said Engelland, who last worked for the Oklahoma City Thunder, has stressed the importance of being consistent with every rep.

“He’s got great energy,” Thompson said. “Really wants to teach. I’m willing to learn, so it’s been fun working with him.”