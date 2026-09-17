Is Amen Thompson Untouchable on the NBA Trade Market?

While Kevin Durant’s trade value has been debated this summer, teammate Amen Thompson continues to elevate his profile in the NBA. In his third year with the Houston Rockets, Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals over 79 games.

Known for his multipositional approach, athleticism, and defensive prowess, Thompson has the potential to emerge as a franchise star for the Rockets. With Houston’s front office recently signing him to a five-year, $208 million contract extension, he is expected to be a key component of the team’s long-term plans.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Rockets internally believe that Thompson is one of the top players in the NBA.

“I’ve been telling you for a while how much the Rockets value Amen Thompson. I mean if there’s one untradable player on the roster it is him. According to their metrics, they think he is one of the top 10 and I might be inflating that number, most valuable player in the league.”

Although there is no indication that the Rockets plan on testing the waters with a Thompson trade, the question is whether the 23-year-old guard is untouchable at this point in his career. Based on the current situation, he should be considered mostly unavailable for discussions.

The Rationale

Thompson played a league-high 2,953 minutes for the 2025-2026 season, taking over point guard responsibilities while Fred VanVleet was sidelined by injury. He finished in the top 10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting for a second consecutive year.

Thompson was also fifth in win shares across the NBA last season, furthering his case as a future leader for Houston’s core. With the Rockets back at full strength and continuing to develop, he should have an ideal situation to continue showcasing his skills.

The biggest area of improvement for Thompson is his mid- and deep-range shooting. He has a 21.9 three-point shooting accuracy, though working with new Rockets assistant coach Chip Engelland could help improve his mechanics.

Despite the potential upside heading into next season, Thompson has yet to earn his first All-Star selection and is further away from cracking into MVP discussions. With the Rockets projected to finish toward the upper half of the Western Conference standings, 2027 will be a test for whether he can truly raise his ceiling.

Although Thompson is not an MVP candidate at this point in time, the Rockets should not part with the young talent for anything less than a current franchise cornerstone. For instance, Anthony Edwards and Donovan Mitchell are both elite talents that outweigh Thompson’s developmental promise.

Overall, it will likely be a daunting task for another NBA front office to make a trade offer that is both attractive and plausible for Thompson. While much of his rising value comes from what can be accomplished in the future, all signs point to him being off the table.