Rockets Get Major Fred VanVleet Update at Media Day

The Houston Rockets spent last season finding ways to survive without Fred VanVleet. Now, they are finally getting their veteran point guard back.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka said at media day that VanVleet is expected to be a full participant and has already progressed to playing 5-on-5. Houston will still be cautious with him, with Udoka saying that VanVleet isn't expected to play back-to-backs to begin the season.

That's understandable; he’s an older veteran. The Rockets don't need to push him in October; they need to preserve him for the playoffs.

VanVleet Is Making Progress

VanVleet later took the podium himself and provided another encouraging update on his recovery.

VanVleet said he has been progressing nicely and feels good about where he is right now. It’s still a work in progress but he should be ready to go by the start of the season. He knows his body well and he understands that getting back on the court is the first step and it will take time before he is fully back.

Fred VanVleet at the podium now. Says he's been progressing nicely.



Says he feels good but acknowledges it will be a process, what we see initially probably won't be final product, but feels like he's taken big strides. — Varun Shankar (@ByVarunShankar) September 22, 2026

As an older NBA veteran, the recovery process takes longer and he won’t be a finished product until later in the season. He acknowledged he will be rusty and will have to get back into game shape. That is totally understandable after missing the entire season last year.

He mentioned that no matter what you do, you can’t replicate an actual NBA game, so he is still preparing for that. As of today, he feels good and believes he is making the right strides to be ready for the season.

Houston Was Missing What VanVleet Does Best

The Rockets needed two things last year: shooting and playmaking. VanVleet’s return will help the Rockets with both scoring and shooting. I’m more interested in his playmaking and how important he will be to run the offense and allow everyone to get to their spots.

That could make a massive difference this season, and this is what they were missing last year without him. One of the guys I believe will benefit the most from VanVleet's return is Amen Thompson. Amen Thompson continues to develop into a two-way star, and he will benefit from VanVleet’s return. Thompson operated as one of Houston’s main ball-handlers, and he did a solid job,but now he can go back to his natural position.

VanVleet’s return will be huge; he will initiate the offense, control the pace, and make sure Houston's best players are getting the ball where they want it.

VanVleet Is Excited to Finally Play With Kevin Durant

Another element of VanVleet's return shouldn't be overlooked: he finally gets the opportunity to share the floor with Durant.

VanVleet said at media day that he's excited about getting the chance to play alongside the future Hall of Famer.

VanVleet can get Houston into its sets, feed Durant in his preferred spots and take some of the responsibility of initiating offense away from him.

That lets Durant focus on what he still does like almost anybody: score.

It should work the other way, too. The attention Durant commands could create cleaner perimeter looks for VanVleet and give him more room to operate in the pick-and-roll.

The Rockets Can Afford to Be Patient

The biggest takeaway from media day shouldn't be that VanVleet will immediately look exactly like the player Houston remembers.

This is going to be a process, and the Rockets can afford to give him that time.

They have Durant, Thompson, Smith, and enough talent across the roster to manage VanVleet carefully early in the season.

They're getting back the veteran point guard who can help make everything around him work.