Analyzing Reed Sheppard's Fit With Fred VanVleet in the Rockets' Backcourt

The Houston Rockets should have Fred VanVleet at the beginning of next season after he missed all of the previous season with a torn ACL. This will be a huge lift for the Rockets, a team that desperately needed a floor general last year.

Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson did a good job filling in while VanVleet was injured, but neither is a true point guard, and both had a steep learning curve. With the addition of Marcus Smart via free agency, the Rockets now find themselves with more guard depth heading into next season. The question now becomes: how will Reed Sheppard fit into the backcourt rotation?

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) and Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) sit on the bench against the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter of game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fred VanVleet is expected to return as Houston's starting point guard. The veteran brings leadership, championship experience, and steady decision-making to a team with title aspirations. That likely means Sheppard will begin the season as the backup two guard. Moving him back to the shooting guard position could be the perfect situation for his continued growth and development.

An Ideal Sixth Man

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rockets no longer need to ask Sheppard to help run the offense full-time; he will have the opportunity to play his natural position and play to his strengths. The former Kentucky product is one of the team's best perimeter shooters and can be an elite floor spacer. His ability to knock down catch-and-shoot three-pointers makes him a natural fit alongside stars such as Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson.

Sheppard also has a high basketball IQ. He rarely forces the issue, moves the ball quickly, and makes smart reads within the flow of the offense. Those skills are exactly what Houston needs from its second unit. Instead of commanding the offense, he can focus on spacing the floor, moving without the basketball, and punishing defenses that collapse on Houston's stars.

Can VanVleet and Sheppard Play Together?

The answer is yes, but only in the right lineups. Offensively, the duo makes sense. They can both spread the floor, they are both good decision-makers, and VanVleet can continue to operate as the primary ball-handler while Sheppard slides into an off-ball shooting role.

Sheppard shot nearly 39 percent from three-point range, and defenses will have to respect his shot while also respecting VanVleet's. Both guards are also capable passers who keep the offense moving. That should allow the Rockets to play faster while maintaining strong ball security. The bigger concern comes on the defensive end.

Nov 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense Will Determine the Pairing's Success

Size is a big issue with this backcourt duo. Sheppard is only 6’2 while VanVleet is only 6 feet tall. If they are both in a lineup, they will be much smaller vs bigger guards and physical wings. The good news is that the Rockets have a ton of size and great defenders they can surround them with.

Amen Thompson is already one of the NBA's premier perimeter defenders and can take on the opponent's toughest assignment regardless of position. Jabari Smith Jr. also provides length and defensive versatility, while Tari Eason gives Houston another switchable defender who can guard multiple positions. Surrounding VanVleet and Sheppard with those types of defenders allows Houston to maximize their offensive strengths without sacrificing too much defensively.