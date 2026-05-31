Amen Thompson's Rockets Contract Extension Widely Expected To Be Significant

The Houston Rockets are still loaded with plenty of young talent. Among them, arguably the player with the most potential is guard Amen Thompson.

The former fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Thompson was viewed as a project who could develop into a special player. That has been shown throughout his first three years in the association.

Thompson was First-Team All-Defense in 2024-25, which was just his second season in the league. He's already demonstrated himself to be one of the better defenders out there and is capable of guarding a wide variety of players given his 6-foot-7, 230 pound frame.

His electric speed and pace across the court as well as his efficiency to score right at the basket make him one of the most important players on the Rockets. Thompson played the second most minutes in the NBA and is a vital force on both sides of the court.

Thompson was given the early reins at point guard as well and showed rapid development in that aspect as well. His natural spot is at the dunker's position, and Thompson's athleticism has shown at the rim and in rebounding as well.

The 23-year-old is already eligible for a contract extension and it's expected to be a lucrative one. Thompson is one of the keys to the Rockets' future and there's no doubt Houston will sign him to a large extension. The question remains what the specific numbers will be for that contract.

ESPN's Bobby Marks listed Thompson on his NBA extension watch piece as one of the 20 players who could shape the offseason.

Thompson Close to a Max Extension

Apr 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) moves the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half in game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Thompson's defensive prowess and upside should have him at or close to a five-year, $251 million extension. In a max extension, Houston will need to be careful of negotiating 30% language if Thompson is named Defensive Player of the Year next season," Marks wrote.

The Rockets will likely have to pay up close to the max for a done deal with Thompson. That may seem a lot for a player who has yet to develop a consistent jump shot or shooting from the outside, but the other parts of the game he impacts is so significant.

Houston will also be expecting Thompson to improve on his shot, and there were glimpses of that during the late part of the season. He also would make occasional 3-pointers, but shot it at only 22 percent this past season.

If Thompson develops more shooting, he can definitely be one of the best young players in the game. He's excellent everywhere else. The Rockets aren't going to hand out the max, and they will be smart to find something that isn't overwhelming and works for the rest of the team.

Kevin Durant taking less on his contract extension opened the door for this to be the case as well as re-signing Tari Eason. Thompson just had a career high year across the board and averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 53 percent overall.