Lakers' LeBron James Gives Rockets' Amen Thompson his Flowers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James knows a thing or two about young phenoms with freakish athleticism. That was James himself, once upon a time.

In fact, James is easily the greatest prospect that has ever entered the NBA. And clearly lived up to the billing, immersing himself as one of the game's greatest players ever.

Depending on who you ask, James is the greatest player ever. Which makes his opinions on up-and-coming prospects all the more relevant.

In the latest installment of the Mind the Game podcast, headlined by James and NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash, James took a moment to give Houston Rockets wing Amen Thompson and his twin brother, Detroit Pistons wing Ausar Thompson, their flowers.

"I think the Thompson twins alone, both of them, are superstars in the making.



I think those guys are freaking incredible. I love everything about those guys. And they're going to get better and better."

James had an up-close and in-person view of Amen Thompson, when the Rockets and James' Lakers met in the opening round of the postseason. Thompson averaged 19.2 points, seven rebounds, 5.7 assists, two steals, 1.2 blocks, 48.8 percent from the field and 51.3 percent on two-pointers.

During the regular season, the Rockets squared off against James and the Lakers three times and Thompson averaged 23.7 points, 10 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and had great efficiency in those games, posting 64 percent true shooting in the Christmas matchup between the two teams, in which Thompson's Rockets ball club won 119-96.

He also had 64.4 percent true shooting marks in the first of the Rockets' home and home sequence in March and 62.6 percent true shooting in Houston's second game against the Lakers.

Thompson took on an increased role for the Rockets this season, particularly on the offensive end, as he operated as the Rockets' on-ball guard for much of the season. In turn, the increased usage caused a bit of a regression for Thompson on the defensive end, which led to him ultimately getting snubbed from the NBA's All-Defensive Team.

Thompson is in line for a contract extension this summer and is eligible for a max extension, worth upto $251 million and upto 25 percent of the Rockets' salary cap. Opinions are varied regarding whether the Rockets should ultimately give him the entirety of the max but it's clear that he's one of the more up-and-coming players in the league and he still has room for improvement, particularly as it pertains to his handle and outside shot.