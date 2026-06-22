Are The Rockets Asking Too Much Of Their Players?

The Houston Rockets have built a team that has several players who contribute in multiple areas of the court. Whether they are defensive specialists with offensive upside or players with multiple offensive skills, everyone is asked to do several things to help the team win.

However, the lack of true specialization creates more complex responsibilities for each player. The increased responsibility may have created some difficult adjustments for the players involved.

Kevin Durant saw the most jarring role adjustment with the Rockets, changing from a pure scorer who operates in the mid range areas into a lead ball handler at the top of the key. He was often expected to run the pick-and-roll with Alperen Şengün, making decisions with the ball on the dribble.

This took away from his superpower of being able to score anywhere on the court. The pick-and-roll between Şengün and Durant was always meant to be a valuable tool for Houston's offense. However, it was also one of the only consistent offensive plays for the team. It became more difficult when teams found how effective doubling Durant on the dribble was when there are few shooters on the court to provide an outlet.

Durant's screen partner is the player currently the best adjusted to his role on the team. Şengün has for years been a main source of Houston's playmaking and scoring. His ability to score in isolation has been one of his biggest skills, and his creativity passing the ball helps open the floor for his teammates like Fred VanVleet, Reed Sheppard, and Jabari Smith Jr.

Even slashers like Tari Eason and Amen Thompson benefit from his passing performance, creating shots at the rim despite occupying the same areas.

Some of the previously mentioned players are those who have also struggled at their growing roles.

Thompson and Sheppard were asked to become lead ball handlers, along with the responsibilities they already have. Thompson is the team's best defender and star stopper, while Sheppard is the Rockets' top off-ball three-point creator.

Thompson had difficulties creating shots for himself off the dribble, and Sheppard struggled dealing with pressure against elite defense. The Rockets are hoping the point guard experience elevates both of their play, along with slightly less responsibility with the return of VanVleet.

Smith Jr. and Eason have lesser roles on both sides than their top players, but they are still expected to provide strong wing defense along with shooting and scoring in a secondary role.

The Rockets benefit from having multiple players who can do multiple things, however, each of these players has to perform their enhanced roles at a high level to compete against other high-performing teams built with similar principles.