Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. Gets Recognized Once More for his Defense

Last season, Jabari Smith Jr. found himself in and out of the lineup for the Houston Rockets, as Rockets coach Ime Udoka tinkered with the double big lineup. In those rotations, both Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams started alongside one another, sacrificing Smith's role in the starting lineup.

In Houston's postseason series against the Golden State Warriors, Smith came off the bench for the Rockets. In fact, Smith played just 20.4 minutes on a nightly basis throughout the series.

Smith landed a contract extension in the summer, giving him a vote of confidence as one of the Rockets' established pillars for the long haul. And even though Houston's starting five was undecided heading into the Rockets' opening game on Opening Day against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Smith was one of the entrenched starters.

Smith was one of the Rockets' biggest X-factors all throughout the season, posting averages of 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 45 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three, while providing two-way value for the Rockets. All told, the Rockets went 13-4 when Smith scored at least 20 points this season.

Smith was underrated defensively for the Rockets, playing a large part in Houston's sixth-ranked defense. Smith played a physical, tenacious brand of defense on opponents.

Many times, we'd see him contest opponents on drives and closeouts, while resisting the urge to foul. He's proven to be a versatile defender who can also operate as a rim protector, which goes a long way with the aforementioned Ime Udoka.

Smith rated favorably with the TipOff crew -- the well educated basketball panel that issues grades and ratings based on empirical data and advanced metrics. As a side note, you should give them a follow, if you aren't already following them or familiar with their work on social media.

The panel comprised a list of the top-five defenders this postseason, ranging from rim protectors to point of attack guards to disruptors to versatile stoppers to mobile forwards. Smith was rated as the league's fourth-best mobile forward on the defensive end, ranking behind Chet Holmgren, Evan Mobley and Paolo Banchero.

The crew defines the archetype and player profile as ultimate weak side helpers, who also offer second layer rim defense, coupled with defensive switchability to survive and hold their own on the perimeter against wing players alike.

The factoring metrics are rim defense, defensive rebounding and perimeter switchability, strictly based on the 2026 postseason. Smith received a 61.9 grade, while Holmgren received the best score -- 79.6 (the minimum qualifier was 20 minutes per night).

This continues a run of praise for Smith's defense, as he received voting consideration for the All-Defensive team as well, although he ultimately missed the cut.