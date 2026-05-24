Mock Trade: Rockets Land Giannis Antetokounmpo in Massive Deal with Bucks

The Houston Rockets need to bolster their roster. That much is clear.

Houston's postseason showing against the undermanned Los Angeles Lakers left alot to be desired. Even without Kevin Durant, the Rockets' roster is compromised of lottery picks, as Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard were all top-four draft selections in each of their respective draft classes.

The Lakers were playing without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves for the entirety of the series. Well, Reaves played two games, while Doncic missed all six games of the series.

The Rockets' roster was largely outplayed by Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard. And 41-year-old LeBron James.

Granted, the Rockets were also without Kevin Durant (and Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams) but they should've been able to avoid an 0-3 hole, even in spite of those absences, especially since neither team was healthy.

The franchise finds themselves in a bit of a conundrum this summer. Should they add another surefire superstar?

After all, their trade for Durant last offseason paid off. Based on last year's roster, the Rockets wouldn't have even made the postseason, as Jalen Green missed extensive time, while Fred VanVleet missed the entirety of the season.

There's been an endless amount of buzz regarding the Rockets possibly pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he figures to be the belle of the ball this offseason.

Everyone will be after him. And rightfully so. He's a two-time MVP. And won MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.

Only Michael Jordan and Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon have ever pulled off that feat. Will the Rockets have to gut their roster to get Antetokounmpo?

If not, what will be the price to pay for Antetokounmpo? Based on the latest mock trade by Jake Weinbach, the Rockets will have to pay quite a steep price. The framework is below:

Rockets receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks receive: Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, 2027 first-round pick (by way of the Phoenix Suns),2029 first-round pick (via Houston Rockets/Dallas Mavericks/Phoenix Suns), 2030 first-round pick swap

Weinbach didn't specify any protections on the draft picks, though one would imagine there would likely be, of some sort. Nearly every deal involving first-round draft picks have protections.

From a player perspective, this seems consistent with what we've seen. Sengun and Smith work financially and probably would entice Milwaukee.

From a draft capital standpoint, the Suns' pick in 2027 may not be all that appealing, based on how their season went this season. The 2029 first-round pick will be the best of the Rockets, Mavericks and Suns.

Will the Mavericks be done rebuilding by then? If so, that pick isn't that much of a loss either.

This is a lot to part with but you generally have to move alot to fetch a superstar. And the Rockets would be wise to maximize their window of contention with Durant.