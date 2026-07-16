Houston GM Rafael Stone and head coach Ime Udoka shouldn’t feature prominently in any hot seat rankings entering 2026-27, but can’t get too comfortable.

Unless the Rockets trade Kevin Durant, they’re running it back without many major shakeups and letting the long-term vision continue to play out. Barring multiple significant injuries or massive in-fighting, we shouldn’t see a collapse take place that would require ownership to make significant changes.

Earlier today @SportsVanessa spoke to Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone, first about the addition of Marcus Smart before discussing the decision to draft Bruce Thornton. pic.twitter.com/oi0Bl5oS7D — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) July 11, 2026

As the offseason winds down with free agency ending and Summer League headed to the knockout stages, it’s looking increasingly likely that the Rockets will look a lot like they did entering training camp a year ago. Marcus Smart is the biggest addition and rookie second-round pick Bruce Thornton looks promising, but the team's core will likely return unchanged.

Stone is apparently happy with his vision and Udoka expects to get more out of a healthier group. Despite rumors to the contrary, it looks like we’ll see patience exercised, tweaking employed and any thought of blowing things up resisted. We'll find out if that's the right decision, because the duo is entering a period where improved results are expected.

After three losing seasons and consecutive years dropping 60 or more games, Houston turned to Udoka and finished .500 (41-41) in ‘23-’24. The Rockets won 19 more games than they had prior to the hire and have followed that up with consecutive 52-30 seasons.

The first of those felt like a breakthrough and this last one felt more like taking a step backward than standing still or remaining stagnant. The climb didn’t continue.

Rafael Stone and Ime Udoka at the Rockets summer league game: pic.twitter.com/6Mo4xLGyr3 — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) July 14, 2026

That makes 2026-27 a big year for Houston’s general manager and head coach. By no means is it make-or-break, but it will serve to put what direction the franchise is headed on full blast.

Stone, a lawyer by trade, is no longer a newbie in his role. He’s been responsible for putting the Rockets together, drafting high after those lean years to land talent viewed as cornerstones in Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson, and pieces like Jalen Green who is no longer present because he was moved to land a No. 1 in Durant. Have they returned to prominence? No. However, they're much closer.

Houston hasn’t won a playoff series since 2020 in the bubble. Since those three straight Southwest Division titles under Mike D’Antoni and playoff runs, only one which reached the Western Conference finals, the Rockets have been a doormat or an afterthought.

These last two teams have been upset by an aging Golden State Warriors team and a flawed Lakers team missing Luka Doncic.

If we’re in a pass/fail situation where you’re asked to grade Stone simply on whether he’s made the Rockets better on his watch, the answer is undeniably yes.

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka talks with Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) during the third quarter of game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The same can be said for Udoka, who the Rockets identified as the guy they wanted following his fallout in Boston. He drives his teams hard, but they play to their identity and do so intensely. The Rockets are going to grind, defend and compete. That’s tougher to do when you lack depth and key pieces, as was the case last season and what led to Houston’s demise.

The time has come to take another step forward, even if it’s small, so that it can be considered progress. Growing stagnant or slumping would land one if not both on the dreaded hot seat. The chopping block would be next.

San Antonio has already surged ahead of the Rockets. Oklahoma City is going to be at or near the top of the West through the end of the decade and probably into the 2040’s given all the draft capital Sam Presti has accumulated. The Minnesota Timberwolves added LaMelo Ball and are going for it behind Anthony Edwards, while the Denver Nuggets have already won a title and will compete for more for as long as Nikola Jokic is in town.

The Dallas Mavericks have Cooper Flagg to build around after gifting Luka Doncic to the Lakers, who are always going to be a factor because he’s now been passed the baton by LeBron James.

The Western Conference being loaded is nothing new, which is why it’s been over three decades since the Rockets have won a title. However, six full seasons have passed since Houston has advanced in the playoffs, the second-longest drought since its 1995 title. If that streak doesn’t end in 2027, we could see a change at the top.