Devin Booker Speaks On Kevin Durant’s Return to Phoenix

After a viral social media exchange between Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia from October, there was a sense of intrigue heading into Saturday night’s game between the two teams.

Ishbia expressed that Durant’s departure from Phoenix taught the owner to get more involved with defining the team’s culture, which made the 16-time All-Star feel like he was being scapegoated.

Durant scored a team-high 21 points against the Suns, though Houston came out on the losing end with the final score of 102-99. He missed a three-point attempt that would’ve tied the game in the final moments of action.

Durant’s social media comments combined with Phoenix’s playoff shortcomings throughout his time with the franchise could give a sense of mixed feelings among his former Suns teammates. During postgame media availability, Devin Booker expressed that he still has a friendship with Durant.

"I'm always going to embrace that friendship, that brotherhood, no matter what. Before he even came here, I was always a fan. So, it's going to continue to grow. Obviously, it was going to be a high-intensity game every time we play them for Dillon (Brooks) and Jalen (Green) too, so I'm glad we got a win for them."

Devin Booker touched on his friendship with Kevin Durant after facing him tonight.



"I'm always going to embrace that friendship, that brotherhood, no matter what. Before he even came here, I was always a fan. So, it's going to continue to grow. Obviously, it was going to be a… pic.twitter.com/f3wrtGnZdw — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) November 8, 2026

What’s Next?

After being defeated by the Suns, the Rockets are positioned as the sixth seed in the Western Conference. This puts a halt to the franchise’s hot start to open the season, placing them back among the middle-of-the-pack contenders.

Durant is averaging 20.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. With Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. helping to raise the team’s ceiling, though the sample size is still relatively small, the 38-year-old has had a slightly reduced role on offense within the starting lineup.

With Durant adapting to the team’s dynamics while still operating as an efficient scorer within a maturing young core, he is likely not to be traded prior to February’s trade deadline. His latest stat lines are less favorable than those from his first year in Houston.

Despite Durant’s decline in scoring throughout the first 10 games, he has remained an integral part of the Rockets’ early success. If Houston can shake off its recent losses to the Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves and continue to find a winning formula, Durant should be expected to be content with his current role.

Although the Rockets were last eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, the return of Fred VanVleet brings hope that a full-strength lineup is ready for a resurgence. Monday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets will be a strong indicator of whether the franchise can get back on track.