Rockets star Kevin Durant back in Phoenix vs. Suns: Preview, Starters, Injuries, How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Nov. 4, 9:10 p.m. ET, Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, Arizona

TV: Space City Home Network (Houston)ZN (Minnesota), Arizona’s Family Sports/Fubo TV (Phoenix)

Radio: Sportstalk 790 AM (Houston), KTAR (Phoenix)

VITALS: The Houston Rockets can match the L.A. Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers for the NBA’s top record through 10 games by continuing their dominance of the Phoenix Suns. So far in the young season, the team is 1-0 coming off a loss, bouncing back from a defeat in Dallas by trouncing OKC. That may be bad news for the visitors.

Houston comes off a 117-107 loss to the Timberwolves, suffering their first setback at home all season. The Rockets led by a bucket entering the fourth but surrendered a disappointing 35 points to a team missing Anthony Edwards. Guards LaMelo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland combined for 60 points. Alperen Sengun finished with a triple-double (17 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists), while Kevin Durant had a team-high to pace a starting five that all scored in double-figures.

The Suns snapped a four-game losing streak with a 117-104 win over the Orlando Magic at home on Thursday. Devin Booker led Phoenix in scoring for the third straight game, all in November, finishing with 30 points and eight assists. Miles Bridges continues to look more comfortable as well for a team in the midst of a seven-game homestand that must make some headway to keep from digging too large a hole in the competitive West.

Houston trails Phoenix 118-115 in the all-time regular-season series that dates back to 1968-69 and the Rockets’ days in San Diego. The Rockets have won eight consecutive matchups vs. the Suns, sweeping in each of the last two seasons. Phoenix is 1-9 over the last 10 vs. Houston, winning at home on Feb. 29, 2024 - Leap Day - but are 0-4 at home since. The Rockets won 148-109 in 2024-25 and took both games last season by double-digits. That includes the most recent contest on April 7, where Kevin Durant scored 24 points against his former team, pacing a 119-105 comeback win that flipped in the fourth quarter. Devin Booker paced PHX with 31 points and eight assists.

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant

F Jabari Smith Jr.

C Alperen Sengun

G Marcus Smart

G Amen Thompson

SUNS

F Dillon Brooks

F Miles Bridges

C Oso Ighodaro

G Devin Booker

G Jalen Green

INJURY REPORT

ROCKETS

C Steven Adams: Out, Right Soleus Strain

C Clint Capela: Out, Right Ankle Sprain

G Bruce Thornton: Out, G League - On Assignment

F Julian Phillips: Out, G League - Two-way

G/F Quadir Copeland: Out, G League - Two-way

SUNS

C/F Mark Williams: Out, Left Shoulder Surgery

F Rasheer Fleming: Questionable, Left Ankle Sprain

G Jordan Goodwin: Doubtful, Right Calf Injury Management

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Rockets -7.5 (-108) Suns +7.5 (-111)

Moneyline: Rockets -288, Suns +235

Total points scored: 220.5 (Over -109, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

"As our young guys continue to grow and improve and get better, it’s the kind of shift you’re going to have. And they’re going to be more aggressive. He wanted that coming in, you know, with guys to be themselves and he’ll fit in and do what he does. I think that’s what you’re kind of seeing this year." - Rockets HC Ime Udoka on a more balanced offense surrounding Kevin Durant

STORYLINES

Sengun playing like MVP candidate in early going

Which team poses most problems for Houston?

Is Rockets' Thompson meeting All-Star expectations?