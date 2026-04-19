Dorian Finney-Smith Logs an Unexplainable DNP in Rockets' Game 1 Loss to Lakers

Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals round between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers is in the books. The Rockets will need to quickly move past it.

They should certainly want to, because it didn't go their way. Not in the slightest.

Houston lost 107-98 and the game didn't feel that close. It never seemed like the Rockets were in the driver's seat at any point during the game.

Even against a depleted Lakers team that didn't have Luka Doncic or Austin Reaves -- two players that average a combined 57 points, 14 assists and six three-point makes per game. Sure, the Rockets didn't have Kevin Durant, but they should've been able to pull a postseason victory out against this iteration of the Lakers without Durant.

This version of a Lakers team would likely be a lottery team, if forced to play with this roster and lineup over the entirety of an 82-game season. Which are the types of teams the Rockets struggle against, as we've noticed time and time again throughout the 2025-26 regular season.

One especially interesting note was the absence of Dorian Finney-Smith, the Rockets' prized offseason acquisition less than a year ago. Well, one of their prized offseason acquisitions (behind Durant, obviously).

Finney-Smith was supposed to be a guy who could anchor down on the wing, defensively, and knock down three point shots. He's been a starter on multiple postseason teams.

Three teams, to be exact. On Saturday night, Finney-Smith was a DNP- coach's decision.

Even without Durant. Even on a young team lacking deep postseason experience.

Finney-Smith should have been able to be the elder statesman in the rotation. He started on a Dallas Mavericks team that went to the Western Conference Finals.

Sadly, it isn't that much of a surprise that Finney-Smith sat. It's more of a disappointment.

He's not proven capable of being a key player for the team this season. Which begs the question of what the Rockets could have done with his $12.7 million.

Any substitute capable of logging key minutes in a postseason game would be better than a no-show. The Rockets made just 11 threes and made 33.3 percent from long-range.

Finney-Smith was supposed to be able to help with that. Luke Kennard just scorched the Rockets, to the tune of 27 points on a perfect 5-of-5 from deep.

Finney-Smith was supposed to be able to help with that. Again, this isn't a surprise but rather more of a disappointment.

And Finney-Smith has unfortunately been the most disappointing acquisition throughout General Manager Rafael Stone's tenure in the front office.