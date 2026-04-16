Lakers to Monitor LeBron James' Workload During Rockets Opening Round Postseason Series

There's an old saying that Father Time is undefeated. We hear the adage especially in the sports world, when a player is aging. Or when their remaining time in their respective sport is dwindling down or nearing a close.

For the most part, it's always been true. Lately, two players have been giving a full-fledged effort to debunk that theory. Houston Rockets superstar (and surefire All-NBA forward) Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James --the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Who are facing off against one another in the postseason for the third time. Although the first two match ups were in the NBA Finals, whereas this match up is in the Western Conference Quarterfinals, or the first round.

Durant faced questions and concerns about his health and durability after last offseason's trade that saw him change coasts and desert the desert for the south, following a trade from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets. However, Durant finished his debut season with the Rockets playing 78 games (his most since 2018-19, which was his last season with the Golden State Warriors).

He also finished the 2025-26 season with the second-most minutes played in totality, behind only his Rockets teammate Amen Thompson. Durant's 36.4 minutes on a nightly basis also ranked third in the entire Association.

At 37 years of age.

As for James, he just finished his 23rd NBA season (eighth with the Los Angeles Lakers) and averaged 20.9 points, 7 2 assists and 6.1 rebounds, while playing 33 minutes per night. Which seems unheard of for a 41-year-old.

Again, these two have put forth a valiant effort against Father Time. The Lakers, for their part, intend to monitor James' workload during their series against the Rockets, as explained by Lakers coach JJ Redick.

"That’s what we’ve had to do for 82 games for the last two years, so it’s not any different. We’re mindful. I do think we have other options (other than) just him having the ball and going against a set defense every single possession. We’ll look to mix in different actions depending on their lineups and their coverages.”

This is the right call, on their part. But it could prove difficult to execute, especially without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves --neither of which is expected to play in the series.

Also because James is a competitor. Players are gladiators, especially when the playoffs roll around.

And especially when facing other legends whom they respect. Again, this is a wise attempt but it may not be a successful one, unless each game gets out of hand relatively early and there's an opportunity to pull James for the night.