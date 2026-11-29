Fans hoping to see another LeBron James-Kevin Durant duel are going to be disappointed. Due to playing Friday night in an NBA Cup win over the Indiana Pacers, James and Joel Embiid will sit out the 76ers’ lone visit to Houston. Forward Jaylen Brown has been banged up and also won’t be suiting up.

While tough for the fans, not facing the team with the Eastern Conference’s top record at full strength is a boost for the Rockets, who seek a third straight victory and a .750 win percentage through 20 games. Houston’s 9-1 record at home is the NBA’s best, so it’s no surprise the team is a heavy favorite against the depleted visitors. Guards Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe will start.

Houston comes off a victory over Phoenix on Wednesday where they avenged an earlier loss to the Suns behind Alperen Sengun’s 23-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist triple-double. The Rockets rolled 116-104, which was exactly the final score as the first game on the current six-game homestand that will continue Monday vs. the Lakers. Houston beat the Clippers on Wednesday by 12 thanks to 32 points and nine boards from Durant.

The Rockets can even the all-time series with the 76ers at 79 with a victory on Saturday, having won three of the last four matchups. Houston last lost to Philly at home on Dec. 29, 2023.

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Nov. 28, 8:40 p.m. ET, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: NBA TV, Space City Home Network (Houston), NBCSPHI (Philadelphia)

Radio: Sportstalk 790 AM (Houston), WPEN (Philadelphia)

PROJECTED STARTERS

76ERS

F/G Anfernee Simons

F Jabari Walker

C Adem Bona

G Tyrese Maxey

G VJ Edgecombe

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant

F Jabari Smith Jr.

C Alperen Sengun

G Fred VanVleet

G Amen Thompson

INJURY REPORT

76ERS

C Joel Embiid: Out, Right Foot Plantar Fascia Injury Management

F LeBron James: Out, Low Back/Sciatica Management

F Jaylen Brown: Out, Left Hamstring Injury Management

F Dean Wade: Out, Left Hamstring Injury Management

F Dominick Barlow: Out, Low Back Injury Management

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable, Left Hand Sprain

C Ariel Hukporti: Out, Right Achilles Tendon Rupture

ROCKETS

C Steven Adams: Out, Right Patellafemoral Pain

F/G Quadir Copeland: Out, G League - Two-way

F Julian Phillips: Out, G League - Two-way

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Rockets -13.5 (-110), 76ers +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Rockets -620, Suns +453

Total points scored: 220.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"Our lack of challenging, taking the one-on-one challenge personally and physicality was getting away from us. The combination for me is: can we guard the ball hard and can the rest of the guys be ready to help if there’s a breakdown? We went through a stretch of games that neither one of those was good. We’ve got to have both of them good." - 76ers HC Nick Nurse on his team’s defensive struggles prior to Friday’s win in Indiana