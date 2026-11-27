The Houston Rockets are toward the top of the Western Conference standings with a 14-5 record, and 24-year-old center Alperen Sengun has been a key component of Houston’s early success.

This season, Sengun is averaging 22.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. In addition to averaging career highs in points and assists, his 51.4% accuracy from three-point range is a substantial improvement.

Sengun is ranked No. 5 on the latest edition of the NBA’s MVP Ladder. NBA.com’s Shaun Powell wrote the following about the two-time All-Star.

“Sengun held up well in a Ladder showdown against the Joker but fell shy of the victory. He continues to lead the Rockets in scoring, rebounds and assists, the only player enjoying that stat leadership with his team, something even his Nuggets counterpart isn’t doing (Jamal Murray leads Denver in scoring).

He has a pair of challenges in the next two games, against Joel Embiid (if he’s back from an illness) and the Sixers on Saturday, and then Walker Kessler of the Lakers.”

The Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers are at the top of their respective conferences. Both will be formidable opponents for Sengun and the Rockets, as the franchise looks to elevate its status as a title contender.

Nov 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) dribbles the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Rising Superstar

Sengun was selected with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded his draft rights to the Rockets. He has continued to elevate his ceiling from year to year, and 2027 could bring his first All-NBA selection if his consistency holds.

As he continues to draw comparisons to three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Sengun’s talents as a playmaking center have made him a rare talent in the league. His improvements from three-point range have added another element to his arsenal, too.

Sengun is currently on a five-year, $185 million contract with the Rockets that is set to end in 2030. Based on his trajectory, the Turkey native could break through as the franchise’s next top superstar.

Aside from Sengun, Kevin Durant has served as a premier veteran scorer with the ability to dominate a game when the situation arises. The supporting core of Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., and Amen Thompson has further augmented the offensive schemes.

Durant seems to be a short-term solution to Houston’s scoring needs, while Sengun could represent the franchise’s long-term future. With championship aspirations growing this season, the international import has an opportunity to establish himself as the centerpiece of Houston’s next era of success.