Why it's important for the Rockets to reach the Summer League championship

Houston being in a basketball final four usually carries more weight than it currently does, but Kelvin Sampson isn’t going to be coaching for that long-awaited national championship until next April in Detroit’s Ford Field if all goes right.

Will Dunn is patrolling the sidelines for the Summer League Rockets, who are playing at a famous college arena in UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center and not a football stadium. Houston’s mission against the favored Memphis Grizzlies (5:30 p.m. CT, Prime) will be to try and get to a championship game to set the tone for the season to come.

You’re not reading fiction, so I won’t lie and say it will matter who plays in Sunday’s final when the calendar hits late March and you’re rooting for UH to advance through the bracket and the Rockets to land the best possible seed for the upcoming postseason, but right now and for the next few months, it’s a big deal.

Houston has been impressive, landing among a top-four that features exclusively Western Conference teams. The winner of Rockets-Grizzlies meets the L.A. Lakers-Golden State Warriors survivor on Sunday afternoon. At least the NBA won’t be competing with the World Cup final, which will have ended by tip-off even if Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber and BTS go long at halftime and the game ends via penalty kicks.

Will the Rockets be there? Dunn has this version playing a little faster, looking to create turnovers and run whenever possible. All three of Houston’s wins have come by double-digits, which is how they advanced via tiebreaker over a handful of other 3-1 teams.

Bruce Thornton’s averages through 4 summer league games:



21.2 PTS

3.8 REB

3.8 AST (1.8 TOV)

3.0 STL || +12.8 (+/- )



64.2 TS% 🔥

44.0 3P% (6.3 3PA/g) 🔥

73.7 FT% (4.8 FTA/g)



Thoughts on his play so far? https://t.co/m0X7cDQaOF pic.twitter.com/9434m3pHSJ — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) July 16, 2026

Point guard Bruce Thornton has led the way, validating the Rockets moving up to take him at No. 31 and sparking hope he can become a rotation player as a rookie. Thornton, a household name at the college level since it felt like he was at Ohio State for a decade, scored a franchise-record 27 points in his pro debut.

The team’s other top players, guard Tristen Newton and forwards Isaiah Crawford and Qadir Copeland, are going to be in the mix as two-way players and gaining valuable big-game experience.

6-foot-11 Australian Oscar Cluff has impressed enough that he should get a chance at some point to stick with the Rockets or another team over the next few years. Memphis is going to present a daunting task for Houston since First Team All-Rookie pick Cedric Coward and No. 3 selection Cameron Boozer are expected to play in this semifinal.

No. 31 overall pick Bruce Thornton lobs it up ➡️ Oscar Cluff slams it down!



Watch Sixers/Rockets in NBA Summer League play on Prime. pic.twitter.com/dENYTpRyDs — NBA (@NBA) July 14, 2026

The Grizzlies led the Hawks 32-2 after a quarter in their final contest prior to these semifinals and have defeated opponents by 11.5 points per game, slightly more than Houston’s impressive margin of victory (11.0). The Lakers are the lone unbeaten squad and have defeated opponents by an average of 17.5 points behind a collective approach led by No. 24 pick Cameron Carr, athletic wing Adou Thiero and guard Chris Manon, both two-way players as rookies.

With Thornton leading the way, the Rockets feel they have a chance to grind out an upset of the more talented Grizzlies that will help increase his confidence entering the season. He’ll be asked to compete with veterans Fred VanVleet and Marcus Smart to keep them sharp, who will mentor him in the hopes he can be a factor immediately.

Coming off such a disappointing ending to the 2025-26 season, overachieving and competing for a title, even a Summer League one, would set the right tone for a franchise loaded with personnel facing make-or-break seasons.