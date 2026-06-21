Former Rockets Teammates Clash, Leading to Brawl on Big3 Opening Day

The 2015-16 Houston Rockets were one of the most disappointing ball clubs of James Harden's career. Certainly among any of the Rockets teams that Harden suited up for.

The Rockets were coming off a surprising second place finish in the Western Conference in just the previous season --posting a 56-26 record, leading to a date against the Golden State Warriors in the 2015 Western Conference Finals, which was Houston's first postseason matchup against Golden State (the two would face each other five more times in the postseason over the next decade).

The following season didn't go that way, although the Rockets did face the Warriors yet again in the postseason, albeit in the opening round, this time. Two players who played on that 2015-16 team -- Dwight Howard and Michael Beasley -- are both playing in the BIG3 league, following lengthy NBA careers for each respective player.

Beasley spent 11 years in the league but hasn't played since 2019. Howard spent a total of 18 years in the NBA and hasn't played at the NBA level since 2022.

Beasley and Howard faced off against one another on Saturday -- the opening day of the Big3. Howard's LA Riot team played against Beasley's Miami 305 ball club, which had quite a bit of fanfare. Howard's Riot ultimately got the victory, but mostly for reasons not related to on-court play and/or production.

Howard and Beasley, the former Rockets teammates, got into a scuffle that led to punches being thrown by former NBA veteran Lance Stephenson. Beasley and Stephenson were each ejected, putting Miami 305 below the league's required minimum threshold for players.

Here's another angle.

Michael Beasley and Dwight Howard just got ejected on the first day of The Big 3 season



😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/b34FucstYV — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 20, 2026

As for the league, it was founded in 2017 by Jeff Kwatinetz and rapper Ice Cube and is a 3-on-3 league. Rockets legend and two-time NBA champion Clyde Drexler is the commissioner of the league.

Howard is in his second season with the league, as he made his league debut in 2025 and is viewed as the most high profile player in league history, which has helped the league to reel in more big names and/or former star level NBA players.

As for Beasley, he's easily become one of the greatest players in the history of the Big3. He took home two MVP trophies in as many years and led the Miami 305 ball club to the 2025 championship.

Beasley also led the league in scoring last season, which shouldn't be a surprise, as he's been able to score at every level. However, Beasley and Miami 305's quest to repeat as league champions got off to a bad start.