Here’s Why the Rockets Should Retire Tracy McGrady’s Jersey Number

One of the biggest honors that an NBA franchise can bestow on a former player is a jersey number retirement. The decision to retire a jersey number varies from team to team, from the Chicago Bulls honoring Michael Jordan to the Oklahoma City Thunder honoring Nick Collison.

The Houston Rockets have retired the jersey numbers of Yao Ming, Clyde Drexler, Calvin Murphy, Moses Malone, Hakeem Olajuwon, Elvin Hayes, and Rudy Tomjanovich. Their jerseys hang ceremoniously in the Toyota Center rafters.

There’s an argument to be made that the next recipient of a Rockets jersey retirement should be Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady. He wore the No. 1 throughout the majority of his stint in Houston.

Apr 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Former Houston Rockets player Tracy McGrady is honored during the game against the Denver Nuggets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Case

McGrady was a member of the Rockets from 2004 to 2010. During this span, he finished in the top 10 of MVP voting for three seasons. He also earned three All-NBA Team selections.

In addition to elevating Houston’s profile, with four 50+ win seasons, McGrady had numerous memorable moments in a Rockets jersey. In one of the most iconic finishes in NBA history, McGrady scored 13 points in 35 seconds to complete a comeback against the divisional rival San Antonio Spurs.

During the 2007-2008 season, McGrady was instrumental in a 22-game winning streak, which was then the second-longest winning streak in league history. Ming suffered a season-ending injury after the 12th victory, cementing McGrady’s impact as a franchise leader.

Although McGrady failed to lead the Rockets past the first round of the playoffs, when available to play, he was the primary playmaker throughout four hard-fought postseason appearances. He averaged 27.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 7.0 assists across 20 playoff games.

Ming was McGrady’s most prominent teammate throughout his half-decade run in Houston, though injuries limited his availability on the court too. As both stars are associated with the 2000s era of Rockets basketball, Ming should be considered equally responsible for Houston’s postseason disappointment. Still, the China native had his jersey number retired by the Rockets.

Since McGrady’s departure from Houston, Trevor Ariza, Terrence Williams, Scott Machado, Isaiah Canaan, Michael Carter-Williams, Iman Shumpert, John Wall, Jabari Smith Jr., and Amen Thompson have all donned the No. 1. Although Thompson may complicate a jersey retirement, especially with his potential to become a franchise star, the request is within reason given McGrady’s resume.

Aside from current NBA star James Harden, McGrady stands out as the most impactful former Rockets player from the past two decades. With McGrady serving as a member of the Rockets longer than at any of his other playing destinations and being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, it is within reason for Houston’s ownership to consider the honor.