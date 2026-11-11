With a resume including 12 All-Star selections, two NBA championships, and an MVP award, Hakeem Olajuwon secured himself a spot in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He is often regarded as one of the greatest players in Houston Rockets history.

Although Olajuwon was the franchise’s cornerstone throughout the 1990s, he had many notable teammates throughout his championship campaigns. One meaningful contributor was seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry.

In an interview with PaperCity Magazine, Olajuwon suggested that Horry should be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

"Definitely. I've been saying that for years. He has all the credentials. Not many people that can say they won seven championships. Not just won, but to be a major contributor. The key is when you look at all the championship games, pivotal role. Key, big baskets. I mean, he's specialized. So he should be in there for sure… It's overdue."

Hakeem Olajuwon to @PaperCityMag on whether Robert Horry should be in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame: "Definitely. I've been saying that for years. He has all the credentials. Not many people that can say they won seven championships. Not just won, but to be a major… pic.twitter.com/qesJbKo95T — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) November 9, 2026

Horry’s Career

Horry was drafted by the Rockets with the No. 11 overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft. The forward quickly developed into a key role player for the organization, earning an All-Rookie Second Team selection.

Horry had gotten the nickname Big Shot Bob for his clutch game-winning shots made during Houston’s 1995 postseason run. One of his career highlights came in the final moments of Game 1 in the 1995 Western Conference Finals.

After becoming a back-to-back NBA champion, Horry would go on to have a short stint with the Phoenix Suns. He was part of the trade package that brought Charles Barkley to Houston.

Nov 18, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Robert Horry wears a face mask during the Los Angeles Lakers Season of Giving Turkey Giveaway at The Salvation Army – Red Shield Youth & Community Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Horry’s next wave of championship success would come during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. With Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant as the franchise’s top players, Horry contributed from within the rotation.

After adding three titles to his mantle, Horry made the decision to sign with the San Antonio Spurs. He continued to make a presence in the playoffs during his two championship runs with the Spurs.

Although Horry did not earn an All-Star selection throughout his 16-season career, he played upward of 20 minutes per game during each postseason in which he won a title. This demonstrates that his impact on the court was substantial when the stakes were at their highest.

Overall, Horry’s accolades make an intriguing case for a Basketball Hall of Fame induction. An endorsement from Olajuwon suggests that the idea is worth contemplating for the upcoming cycle surrounding the honor.