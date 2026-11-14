Basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon is known for being one of the most dominant centers in NBA history. The 12-time All-Star led the Houston Rockets to two consecutive championships during the 1990s.

After retiring from professional basketball in 2002, Olajuwon was sought out as a mentor by the following generations of NBA superstars. The likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Victor Wembanyama have all asked him for his expertise.

In an interview with CNN, Olajuwon revealed that Bryant reaching out to him started the trend of viral workouts.

“First of all, I didn’t plan that. They reach out to me. From LeBron, Kobe, Wembanyama, Giannis. Kobe started it. Kobe called me up in the summer time. He wanted to come down and work out with me. I thought he was kidding. I said ‘Kobe, you’ve got everything. You’re Kobe’. He said ‘No. Your moves. I want to come.’”

Wembanyama has trained with Olajuwon numerous times during the offseason. Olajuwon discussed what he intended to teach the San Antonio Spurs star during those workouts.

“How to leverage to the max. There’s always next level. That’s why he came back because the first time we saw all the areas of improvement. He came back again to polish it.”

Another Potential Student

With Olajuwon known for training numerous frontcourt players over the years, current Rockets center Alperen Sengun stands out as a potential candidate to continue benefiting from his help. This season, Sengun is averaging 21.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game.

While Sengun has had the chance to work out with Olajuwon in the past, the most notable interaction dates back to his rookie year in the league. Since then, the Turkey native has gone on to achieve two consecutive All-Star selections.

Kevin Durant has continued to perform at an elite level for the Rockets, though Sengun has the potential to be a franchise cornerstone for years to come. The 24-year-old is contracted until at least 2030.

Although this season has brought a relatively small sample size so far, Sengun has had an early top-10 placement on the NBA’s MVP Ladder. If he continues to raise his ceiling in the coming months, an All-NBA selection is within reach.

Overall, Sengun could polish his skills after another session with Olajuwon. Given the 1994 MVP’s deep ties to Houston, it is within the realm of possibility to happen in the future.