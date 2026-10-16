How Much Should the Rockets Offer for Kyrie Irving?

The Houston Rockets have a lot of upside heading into the 2026-27 season. Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson all have the potential to earn an All-Star selection, Fred VanVleet is set to return from an ACL injury, and Reed Sheppard continues to develop into a key piece.

Houston will be looking to have a breakthrough after last season’s 52-30 record, though the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder remain the top teams to beat in the Western Conference. This could prompt Houston’s front office to make a major trade.

Kyrie Irving has trended as a potential trade target for the Rockets. CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn predicts that this will be a recurring topic throughout the coming months based on each team’s needs.

“VanVleet and Sheppard for Irving is going to be one of the more common fake trades of the season, and it really makes sense given how badly Dallas needs a young guard who can shoot.”

The Dallas Mavericks seem to be building around 2026 Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, and the 34-year-old Irving doesn’t seem to be an ideal fit for the franchise’s long-term plans. However, he could be an elite offensive weapon for a Rockets team better prepared to make a deep playoff run.

Basketball - NBA - Preseason - China Games 2026 - Houston Rockets v Dallas Mavericks - The Venetian Arena, Macao, China - October 11, 2026 Houston Rockets' Reed Sheppard and Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving REUTERS/Lam Yik | REUTERS

What to Offer

Although VanVleet is still anticipated to be a notable role player when he makes his return to the court, the 32-year-old is nearly five years removed from an All-Star selection and averaged 14.1 points per game. VanVleet is noted for his veteran leadership, but Irving has shown that he can have a stronger measurable impact.

The main question is whether the Rockets would be willing to part with Sheppard, who averaged 13.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 steals over 82 games last season. His top-10 finish in Sixth Man of the Year voting during his sophomore year suggests that a rotational promotion is justified.

With Sheppard being considered a valuable part of Houston’s young core, though not necessarily for this season, the Rockets may keep him off the trade market. However, Rockets coach Ime Udoka might have issues finding playing time within the team’s crowded backcourt and stunt his development.

When it comes to making an offer for Irving, Durant, Sengun, and Thompson should be the true untouchables for the Rockets. VanVleet stands out as a necessary piece of any potential trade package, though Irving’s return will need to be monitored in the coming weeks before a confident determination can be made about moving Sheppard.