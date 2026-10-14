The Houston Rockets have the pieces to make a big impact in the Western Conference next season. The likes of Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson all have the potential to earn an All-Star selection in 2027, while key role players, such as Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, and Fred VanVleet, are expected to bolster the team’s strength too.

While Houston could improve on last season’s 52-30 record, the franchise is not considered a juggernaut heading into the next season. The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder are the top teams to beat in the Western Conference.

If Houston’s front office wants to capitalize on its growing momentum, a major trade could be made prior to February’s deadline. There are numerous high-profile players, including Durant, who have been mentioned in recent trade rumors.

With VanVleet set to return from a season-ending ACL injury and Sheppard still relatively inexperienced, the starting point guard position stands out as the most viable area for an upgrade. The question is which player the Rockets should target over the coming months.

Basketball - NBA - Preseason - China Games 2026 - Houston Rockets v Dallas Mavericks - The Venetian Arena, Macao, China - October 11, 2026 Houston Rockets' Reed Sheppard and Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving REUTERS/Lam Yik | REUTERS

What Others From On SI Say

Tre Allen

“Looking at the Houston Rockets roster, it seems like they’re just outside of the top teams in the western conference like the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. They still have one of the best players in the league in Kevin Durant and two elite young players in Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun. The point guard spot has had the biggest question mark especially with Fred VanVleet missing last year due to injury.

And even when he’s on the court he’s inefficient at times, with an expiring contract at 32 years old, so an upgrade is in place. I think going after De’aaron Fox would be an upgrade. The Spurs should prioritize Dylan Harper over Fox and a trade to the rockets can help get them become true contenders. Packaging Tari Eason, Fred VanVleet and Clint Capela to get Fox and a first round may be beneficial for both teams.”

Ethan J. Skolnick

"The obvious choice is in the same state. Fred VanVleet has his attributes, and his skills are needed with the current squad simply to get it into organized offense. But he's not a needle-mover in the way that Kyrie Irving can be. Irving seems healthy after recovering from a torn ACL and he probably has one more strong run left in his career. He and Kevin Durant have shared, mutual respect still, even if their time together in Brooklyn didn't go as planned. And with the Rockets' complementary pieces, Irving and Durant together again would be very difficult to defend.

It comes down to cost. Irving makes about $14 million more than Durant, so Houston would need to include additional assets: Clint Capela's contract gets them some of the way there, but the Mavericks would want something more than that. You know what works? VanVleet and Tari Eason, who would add to the Mavericks' young core around Cooper Flagg. Maybe throw a pick in. Because for Durant, the time is now -- and Irving would give him a better shot than VanVleet."