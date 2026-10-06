Steve Nash Thinks 3 Rockets Players Could Make a Leap Soon

After spending the early part of the decade toward the bottom of the Western Conference standings, the Houston Rockets are reaping the benefits of a successful rebuild. While the Rockets have a few key veterans, such as Kevin Durant and Fred VanVleet, the team has numerous younger players that continue to elevate their profile in the NBA.

In an interview on The Zach Lowe Show, Basketball Hall of Famer Steve Nash named three young Rockets players that can make a significant impact on the franchise.

“You have three young players there that can develop a lot and they may take a leap. When you talk about Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Reed Sheppard.. Those three young guys still have a lot of upside. If they all improve a little bit, let alone if one of them takes a bigger jump, I think that’s a team that could really be slept on so far this season.”

"...those 3 young guys still have alot of upside...I think thats a team that could be slept on the season..."

- Steve Nash[@SteveNash] on #Rockets via The Zach Lowe Show



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Agree?#Allfire pic.twitter.com/513vM68IJa — Chris Gorman (@GormanChristoph) October 6, 2026

Big Three Potential

At the moment, Sengun is most primed to take over as Houston’s franchise star. Last season, Sengun averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists over 72 games. In addition to teammate Durant, he earned an All-Star selection.

Sengun is best known for his playmaking and passing skills, traits not always associated with the traditional NBA center. He has drawn comparisons to three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, providing a blueprint for what his continued development could look like.

While not as accomplished as Sengun, Thompson continues to make strides early on. In his third year with the Houston Rockets, Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals over 79 games. He finished in the top 10 for Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Last month, Thompson signed a five-year, $208 million contract extension with the Rockets. Set to become the team’s top-earning player when the deal kicks in, there are high hopes for him to develop into a superstar.

Sheppard’s role within Houston’s backcourt will be a question mark heading into next season, as VanVleet is expected to return as the team’s starting point guard after rehabilitating from a season-ending ACL injury.

Sheppard averaged 13.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 steals over 82 games last season, earning him a top-10 finish in Sixth Man of the Year voting. The 22-year-old guard fits well into the long-term vision of the franchise, regardless of whatever opportunity is on the table in the following months.

When looking at Houston’s future, Sengun, Thompson, and Sheppard have the potential to become the franchise’s next Big Three. While Durant has greatly helped the team’s immediate championship hopes, one of the younger stars will need a breakthrough to secure the next era of Rockets basketball.