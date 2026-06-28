How Second-Round Draft Pick Bruce Thornton Can Help The Rockets

The Houston Rockets ended up being quite certain about how they wanted the 2026 NBA Draft to go for them. While the Rockets entered Day 2 with two second round picks, those were swapped with the New York Knicks as Houston jumped to the first pick of the second round at No. 31.

That is a big decision to take and the Rockets had a specific player in mind which they selected. Bruce Thornton, the experienced combo guard from Ohio State was the pick. This was the only player that Rockets took in this year's draft, as the No. 55 pick from the Knicks was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers for cash considerations.

It's clear the Rockets really liked what they saw out of Thornton for them to trade up eight spots to the top of the second round to take him. There is a debate on whether it was needed to trade so high up to get Thornton when most of the mock drafts had him being selected in the Rockets' original range at No. 39.

The Rockets did not want to leave anything up to chance and made sure they got their guy. Given how much faith the front office has put in him, it will be interesting to see how Thornton develops and how much he contributes in the near future. The first look at him will be in the Summer League.

Where Thornton Can Help the Rockets

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) shoots the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It seems as if the Rockets had Thornton much higher on their draft boards and the decision received praise from some of the media. Thornton has been underrated during his career so far, but Houston believed he deserved to be the No. 31 pick. A lot of the Rockets' choice has to be on team fit.

The Rockets were not bothered by his shorter size at 6 feet and seemed to love what he brings on the offensive end. The reason for Thornton's selection is obvious. It's the scoring and shot-creating. That's something that the Rockets desperately needed to improve. Making shots was a big area of need among players and Thornton can give exactly that.

Thornton was a four-year captain at Ohio State, which is rare to see in this age of college basketball. He was definitely a scorer as he ended up with the most points in Ohio State program history. Thornton averaged 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 55 percent shooting. He was also 40 percent from 3-point range and 38 percent from downtown in his four collegiate seasons.

His effective and productive shooting made him a desirable product for the Rockets because he can make shots. Thornton shot almost 50 percent for his entire career with the Buckeyes. He's also incredibly capable of getting to the free throw line with an average of over four attempts per game. Thornton shot 83 percent overall in his career at the charity stripe.

Thornton is able to score at all levels and areas of the court. That flexibility is needed on the roster. He's very effective in the paint as well.

Even with his height, Thornton isn't a small guy as he does weigh 223 pounds. He can make up for some of his length with being a more physical and strong player, and he also was a sneaky defender in college. Thornton averaged 1.1 steals per game. He's also capable of passing and getting open shots for others.

He's the complete offensive player and that's what he can bring the Rockets. It will be interesting to see if that holds up in the NBA.