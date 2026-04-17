How The Rockets Can Defend Against The Lakers' Attack

Much of the conversation surrounding the Houston Rockets' contention chances have fallen upon their offensive performance, or lack thereof in critical moments. While the Rockets will have to answer for their clutch issues that appeared throughout the season, their defense could end up becoming the most critical element of their game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Rockets match up well with the Lakers, using lengthy and athletic wings to lead their defense. Amen Thompson is the head of the snake, with Tari Eason following up with strong defense and a much-improved Jabari Smith Jr. providing some switchability.

However, just throwing wings at LeBron James isn't enough to take him out of games during the series.

Thompson and Eason may be able to keep up with James speed wise, but none of the Rockets' top defenders can stand up to James' physicality and strength when he's heading to the rim.

When James is hitting outside shots, he can still have moments of being unstoppable. However, he is still at his best when he can attack the rim and get his teammates involved after making paint touches.

If the Rockets concede open shots to players like Rui Hachimura and Marcus Smart, they may end up giving up a high number of threes, even if Los Angeles' percentages aren't outstanding.

Due to the threat of intense rim pressure, the Rockets will have to give extra attention to cutting off drives with help defense while also kicking out to open shooters.

Alperen Şengün and Deandre Ayton will both mostly float around the paint, waiting for ball handlers to enter the restricted area. Şengün isn't neccessarily a shot blocker, and likely won't often get the advantage of James when those two face off against each other at the rim.

The hard work must be done before he can get to the paint, Thompson and Eason must use their length to make James drives more difficult without fouling. Things become more complicated if Luka Doncic can return from injury, but the current construction will largely depend on James to score and create for others.

James is one of the rare players able to do both at a high level, so the Rockets will have to key in on their defensive efforts to prevent him from taking games over. The Rockets should be in a position to perform well on offense, so their defense could be the key to winning the series against the Lakers.