Ime Udoka Explains Why Kevin Durant Is Taking Fewer Shots With Rockets

Kevin Durant has been one of the NBA's most dominant scorers for nearly two decades, but this season with the Houston Rockets, he's taking a different approach offensively. Durant is averaging 20.8 points on just 12.4 field goal attempts per game, a noticeable drop from the 25.2 points he averaged on 17.2 attempts during his first season in Houston.

For most superstars, that kind of decline in scoring volume might raise some concerns, but I actually think it's a positive development for the Rockets, especially when you look at how much young talent they have on this roster.

Houston has one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the NBA, and the Rockets don't need Durant attempting 20 shots every night to win games. They have younger players who are becoming more comfortable offensively, and head coach Ime Udoka seems perfectly fine with letting them take on bigger responsibilities.

Ime Udoka Wants a More Balanced Rockets Offense

Udoka recently addressed Durant's reduced offensive workload and made it clear that the shift is intentional rather than a sign of the veteran superstar slowing down.

Ime Udoka says Kevin Durant's dip in volume is by design with Houston's young players growing into bigger roles.



Ime Udoka: “Yes, to have that balance is better. It’s more ideal for sure. And, like I said, not having to rely on one person or play one specific style is… pic.twitter.com/dtBw5PP6Mx — Full Court Press (@fcpnba) November 6, 2026

"Not having to rely on one person or play one specific style is beneficial," Udoka said. "But still want him to be who he is, be aggressive and take what the game gives him."

Udoka also explained that Durant understood what he was joining when he arrived in Houston and wanted the team's younger players to continue developing rather than taking a backseat to him.

"As our young guys grow and improve and get better, it's kind of a shift you're going to have," Udoka said. "He wanted that coming in, you know, with guys to be themselves and he'll fit in and do what he does."

I think that's the right approach, and it's one of the reasons I'm so high on Houston this season. The Rockets have enough offensive weapons that they shouldn't have to depend on Durant carrying them every night, especially at 38 years old.

Houston's Young Stars Are Taking on Bigger Roles

When you look at players like Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr., it's easy to understand why Durant's shot attempts have decreased.

Sengun has developed into one of the best offensive centers in the league, and his ability to score in the paint while creating opportunities for his teammates gives Houston another player who can run the offense. Thompson continues to improve as an offensive player, particularly with his ability to attack the basket and create opportunities in transition, while Smith has become another reliable scoring option.

Those are three players Houston needs to continue developing if the Rockets want to compete for championships over the next several years.

Durant Can Still Take Over When Houston Needs Him

The biggest advantage of having Durant in this role is that Houston still has one of the greatest scorers in NBA history to turn to when the offense struggles or when games get tight.

There will be nights when Sengun or Thompson doesn't have it going offensively, and that's when Durant can become more aggressive. We've seen throughout his career that he's capable of taking over games, and I don't think that ability has suddenly disappeared because he's attempting fewer shots.