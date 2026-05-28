Ime Udoka Makes Interesting Analogy for Rockets' Point Guard Growth

Arguably the biggest issue for the 2025-26 Houston Rockets was the point guard situation. The injury to Fred VanVleet obviously created most of that problem, but even then, the Rockets lacked depth at the position.

After the trade acquisition of superstar forward Kevin Durant, it seemed like the Rockets were set up to be one of the main contenders in the Western Conference. VanVleet's torn ACL and being out for the season significantly hindered the Rockets from reaching their full potential on offense. Even then, the Rockets had an opportunity around the trade deadline to try and get an experienced floor general but chose to pass.

The reins at point guard were handed to Amen Thompson at the start of the year before Reed Sheppard primarily took over at the end of the season and in the playoffs. The Rockets clearly wanted the two of them to gain experience and didn't want to make another big splash at the deadline.

Not adding another facilitator as well as keeping Thompson in the point guard role when he's stronger off-ball got criticism from Rockets fans. Coach Ime Udoka increased the minutes and involvement of Sheppard at the position as the year went on, and there were plenty of highs and lows.

The struggles were obviously going to happen given Thompson isn't a natural point guard and that isn't his position. This season was also Sheppard's first year of playing significant minutes. Udoka gave an analogy to compare the situation.

Udoka Breaks Down The Challenging PG Growth

Dec 5, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka talks with guard Reed Sheppard (15) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"I look at it like if you have a rookie quarterback in the NFL. He's played quarterback before. He was drafted to play quarterback. It's different than bringing two guys to play the point guard that really haven't played that spot -- and the rookie quarterback is still going to struggle," Udoka said. "So of course, if you have guys out of position, they're going to take some ups and downs, but it will benefit us all going forward."

Transitioning to point guard at the NBA level is quite difficult, even if you've got the potential talent and feel of the position. Let alone two players like Thompson and Sheppard. If any young player is going to struggle at their natural position initially in the pros, there are guaranteed to be issues playing out of position.

That's exactly why there was outside pressure for the Rockets to go get an experienced point guard during the season to still try and make a run. Kevin Durant may only be in Houston one more season. Udoka makes that argument look even better with that analogy, but expands on the part of it benefiting the Rockets going forward.

It's a compelling strategy that does make sense in a way. It also possibly demonstrates that the Rockets may not be that interested in getting another backup point guard.

"For Amen, I think it was just that understanding of balance. The last two months of the season, you kind of saw his numbers take off, and his comfort level take off there, and his understanding take off," Udoka said. "The paint touches were evident, not shooting in the crowd, or finding his outlets, he became more consistent."

Thompson's improvement at the position was notable and impressive. There were flashes of great point guard like games. He averaged 5.3 assists per game in 2025-26 compared to 3.8 the year before and also had a game with 14 dimes.

Sheppard looked much more comfortable in the pick-and-roll and making cross-court passes as well. The offense in general was much smoother, and his confidence only kept growing.

"Couple that with Fred coming back, and you don't have to rely on Fred like we did our first two years for turnovers and getting in our sets, because you have Reed and Amen that grew in that area," Udoka said.

A development year for the both of them to potentially be point guard can help the way Udoka put it. VanVleet will turn 33 next season and you never know how someone looks after an ACL tear. Sheppard and Thompson continuing to improve as floor generals will be key.