Is a Kevin Durant Trade Really An Offseason Need for the Rockets?

The Houston Rockets are currently going through an important offseason that will determine if the team will be true contenders heading into next season.

There have been plenty of potential trades or moves that the Rockets could end up doing in the summer, but the question remains whether another big trade is something that could get the Rockets to where they want. Currently, the NBA Draft is coming up and the Rockets have two second round picks that could help the team in shooting and guard depth.

The rumors of the Rockets potentially trading Kevin Durant have surprisingly become one of the main headlines, but as of now, there doesn't seem to be a reason for that nor has Durant expressed the will to be traded. He just signed a contract extension prior to last season.

According to Bleacher Report, one of the Rockets' biggest needs ahead of the NBA Draft is a Durant trade. That may not be suitable to Rockets' fans, and the argument for it is not something that seems very logical.

KD Trade Needed?

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) warms up prior to game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"They certainly wouldn't win as many games in the short term, but this season showed they're probably not ready to compete with the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs anyway. And by the time the young guys are ready, KD could be 40," the article says.

Based on the initial move to get Durant, it doesn't really make sense for the Rockets to just get rid of him after one season. The reason why the Rockets got Durant was to get a veteran superstar who could score and close games, as well as become a true contender in a stacked Western Conference.

The Rockets still haven't got a chance to see Durant alongside veteran point guard Fred VanVleet thanks to his torn ACL and center Steven Adams also got injured halfway through the year. Houston hasn't seen the initial construction of the team and the front office will want to see that in action before making a decision.

The two draft picks can also help the weaknesses. If everything comes together with the veterans and young players, it's possible the Rockets could be a factor. Durant had a great season for the Rockets with his 16th All-Star selection. He averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 52 percent shooting.

At the end of the day, a trade like this seems like a drastic move.