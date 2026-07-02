Is Houston's Point Guard Rotation Good Enough to Win a Championship?

The Houston Rockets will enter next season with multiple point guards in their rotation, including Fred VanVleet, Marcus Smart, and Reed Sheppard. Last season, Fred VanVleet missed the entire season, and the Rockets were shorthanded at the position, struggling all season long. On paper, the Rockets have a solid trio, but there are still legitimate questions surrounding the position.

Fred VanVleet's Return Is The Biggest Question

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets injured guard Fred VanVleet against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest storyline is Fred VanVleet's return. VanVleet missed the entire season after suffering a torn ACL. His absence was severely felt, and it showed how important he was to the Rockets' offense. Without his championship experience and leadership, Houston's offense struggled to consistently generate quality possessions.

VanVleet is 32 years old and coming off a major injury, so it is fair to question whether he can return to his previous form. ACL injuries are no longer as devastating as they used to be with modern medicine and rehab, but his age makes you wonder if he can fully recover and be as successful as he was earlier in his career. VanVleet is also a tough defender so I’m curious to see how this will impact him on that side of the floor.

Marcus Smart Gives Houston Valuable Insurance

The Rockets just signed Marcus Smart in free agency, and this was a great move. Signing Smart will definitely improve their depth at the position. Smart is a great fit for the Rockets team; he is a former Defensive Player of the Year and will fit well under his former Boston Celtics coach, Ime Udoka. Smart will bring energy, defensive intensity and leadership as a backup point guard.

Smart’s ability to defend multiple positions, facilitate the offense, and provide playoff experience makes him an ideal insurance policy behind VanVleet.

Reed Sheppard Must Take The Next Step

Reed Sheppard made a nice leap in his second season with the Rockets. He will enter a pivotal season, and the former lottery pick will more than likely play as a shooting guard rather than a point guard. His ability to shoot the ball is very intriguing, and he will be better off playing off-ball. He looked very uncomfortable running the offense against experienced defenses.

Sheppard is just 21 years old and still has plenty of room for growth, but if the Rockets face another injury, they might have to rely on him once again.

Houston Has Enough: If Everyone Stays Healthy

Overall, the Rockets have a deeper point guard room than they did a year ago. VanVleet, if healthy, remains one of the league's most experienced floor generals. Smart gives Houston one of the NBA's best backup guards. Sheppard provides upside and valuable depth while continuing his development and growth.

The group is talented enough to compete, but everything hinges on VanVleet's health. If he returns close to his previous form and Smart continues to play at a high level, the Rockets should feel confident in their point guard situation. If injuries strike again, however, point guard could quickly become Houston's biggest weakness once again.