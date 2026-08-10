Should the Houston Rockets Sign Ben Simmons This Offseason?
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With free agent Ben Simmons expected to be a participant at a private player-led mini camp for the Australia men’s basketball team, there is speculation that the 30-year-old guard could be making an NBA comeback. Simmons is reportedly fully recovered from injuries after taking a year off from professional basketball.
A recent report from ESPN’s Marc J. Spears suggests that Simmons has drawn interest from multiple NBA teams. Spears also noted that the three-time All-Star would be willing to sign a veteran-minimum deal, which isn't surprising in light of the limited interest in recent years.
Simmons averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game during the 2024-2025 season. He made 51 regular-season appearances between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, and did some positive things at times. He has not been selected for an All-Star appearance since 2021, and it started to go downhill after that.
The Verdict
Already declining in production during an age bracket that is generally considered a professional basketball player’s prime years, Simmons’ lack of leadership and durability over the past few years has made him a liability.
In addition to numerous disputes with Philadelphia 76ers management, including missing training camp and demanding a trade after recently signing a new deal, the Nets paid Simmons $124 million for only 90 games played.
There’s an argument to be made that Simmons has matured as a professional and his ongoing injuries have had proper time to rehabilitate. In regard to the Houston Rockets, however, even on a veteran-minimum deal, Simmons’ potential upside is not worth the probable complications.
Houston’s backcourt is filled by the likes of Fred VanVleet, Marcus Smart, Amen Thompson, and Reed Sheppard. Though there are concerns with VanVleet returning from a major ACL injury and Marcus Smart lacking offensive prowess, Simmons’ near career-low averages are not suitable for a Rockets’ lineup looking to maximize its championship window.
In comparison, free agent Russell Westbrook has demonstrated leadership in various roles, coming off the bench as an energetic playmaker. With averages of 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists over 64 games, there’s a strong case to be made that Westbrook is still worth a veteran-minimum contract at 37 years old.
Similar to Westbrook, Simmons should expect another opportunity to continue playing in the NBA. However, this is likely to come with a franchise further down the playoff picture and with a greater need for guard depth. The Rockets should be advised to steer clear of Simmons until the Australia native has at least re-established himself as a consistent role player.
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Eric Jay Santos is a contributing writer for Houston Rockets On SI. He has covered the NBA since 2020, with bylines in On SI, Newsweek, and SB Nation. He holds a BA in English from Bridgewater State University and an MA in English from Southern New Hampshire University.