Should the Houston Rockets Sign Ben Simmons This Offseason?

With free agent Ben Simmons expected to be a participant at a private player-led mini camp for the Australia men’s basketball team, there is speculation that the 30-year-old guard could be making an NBA comeback. Simmons is reportedly fully recovered from injuries after taking a year off from professional basketball.

A recent report from ESPN’s Marc J. Spears suggests that Simmons has drawn interest from multiple NBA teams. Spears also noted that the three-time All-Star would be willing to sign a veteran-minimum deal, which isn't surprising in light of the limited interest in recent years.

Sources: Several NBA teams have expressed interest to Simmons’ camp, including one West squad that offered a training camp invite. He is also open to signing a vet minimum contract. Simmons has dreams of playing for Australia during 2028 LA Olympics. Attending mini-camp aids hope — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 10, 2026

Simmons averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game during the 2024-2025 season. He made 51 regular-season appearances between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, and did some positive things at times. He has not been selected for an All-Star appearance since 2021, and it started to go downhill after that.

The Verdict

Already declining in production during an age bracket that is generally considered a professional basketball player’s prime years, Simmons’ lack of leadership and durability over the past few years has made him a liability.

In addition to numerous disputes with Philadelphia 76ers management, including missing training camp and demanding a trade after recently signing a new deal, the Nets paid Simmons $124 million for only 90 games played.

There’s an argument to be made that Simmons has matured as a professional and his ongoing injuries have had proper time to rehabilitate. In regard to the Houston Rockets, however, even on a veteran-minimum deal, Simmons’ potential upside is not worth the probable complications.

Houston’s backcourt is filled by the likes of Fred VanVleet, Marcus Smart, Amen Thompson, and Reed Sheppard. Though there are concerns with VanVleet returning from a major ACL injury and Marcus Smart lacking offensive prowess, Simmons’ near career-low averages are not suitable for a Rockets’ lineup looking to maximize its championship window.

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) at the end of the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In comparison, free agent Russell Westbrook has demonstrated leadership in various roles, coming off the bench as an energetic playmaker. With averages of 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists over 64 games, there’s a strong case to be made that Westbrook is still worth a veteran-minimum contract at 37 years old.

Similar to Westbrook, Simmons should expect another opportunity to continue playing in the NBA. However, this is likely to come with a franchise further down the playoff picture and with a greater need for guard depth. The Rockets should be advised to steer clear of Simmons until the Australia native has at least re-established himself as a consistent role player.