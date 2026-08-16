Tyrese Haliburton Shares Praise for Amen Thompson in Hilarious Story

Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson has shown promise as a future franchise star, averaging 18.3 points and 7.8 rebounds over 79 games last season. This performance has gained the 23-year-old attention from some of the NBA’s top stars.

In a recent episode of Numbers On The Board, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton stated that Amen Thompson and his twin brother Ausar are his favorite players to watch. Haliburton also recalled asking Thompson for his jersey after a game against the Rockets.

“We played them in Houston. Before the game, I was like, ‘Yo fam, I need your jersey after the game.’ He's like, ‘For real?’ I'm like, ‘For real, I need your jersey after the game. I played well.’ Game got done… He's like, ‘Man, I can't give you my jersey. Ime will kill me.’ He's like, ‘Next time you come to Houston, I'll make sure you get that jersey.’”

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rise of Thompson

Thompson was selected by the Rockets with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. As an alternative to the NCAA system, he spent his late teenage years preparing for an NBA career by playing in the Overtime Elite basketball league.

In three seasons, the six-foot-seven swingman has garnered a reputation for his athleticism, speed, positional adaptability, and defensive prowess. He finished in the top 10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting for two consecutive years.

Looking toward the 2026-2027 season, Thompson is expected to remain Houston’s starting shooting guard. He is set to play alongside Fred VanVleet, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun. The biggest change to the lineup is VanVleet’s return from a season-ending ACL injury.

The franchise should be looking to maximize its championship window, as the 37-year-old Durant, who led the Rockets in scoring last season, is unlikely to be part of Houston’s long-term vision. In comparison, Thompson has the potential to lead the next generation of Rockets basketball.

The biggest question will be whether Thompson will receive an All-Star selection in 2027. Based on his production from year to year, this milestone could give an indication of whether the young talent has hit his ceiling.

Overall, an endorsement from Haliburton suggests that Thompson could have a bright future in the NBA. Although he is still a relatively under-the-radar player from a national perspective, there will be plenty of opportunities to elevate his profile throughout the upcoming season.