Is Rockets Rookie Bruce Thornton Ready for a Rotation Role?

On Sunday, the Houston Rockets took a 147-119 victory over the Washington Wizards. Fred VanVleet was out of action on injury management, and Marcus Smart was serving a three-game suspension.

Despite VanVleet and Smart's absence opening up opportunity for Houston's younger point guards, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka only made a slight adjustment to rookie Bruce Thornton's playing time within the rotation. He scored two points over six minutes.

Prior to Sunday's match, Thornton was averaging 1.5 points over 2.8 minutes per game. He has been slotted toward the tail-end of Houston’s depth chart due to the strength of their backcourt.

Early Success

Thornton was selected with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He is the all-time leading scorer at Ohio State, where he played four seasons in the men’s basketball program.

A profile written by RotoWire, shared by NBA.com, detailed Thornton’s NBA player comparison.

“Thornton’s college arc and playing style draw natural comparisons to Jalen Brunson, who was a four-year, undersized guard and needed multiple years in the NBA before surprisingly developing into an All-NBA talent. That’d be a best-case scenario for Thornton… Thornton is also a few inches shorter than Lu Dort but just as strong and could be an annoying 3-and-D player for years if he focuses on being a wing at the next level.”

Thornton had dominant performances in the Summer League, averaging 18.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.6 steals per game. He continued to make his presence felt during Rockets training camp and preseason action.

Earlier this month, Thornton made his G League debut against the Austin Spurs. The six-foot guard was the Rio Grande Valley Vipers’ top scorer in the match, finishing with 31 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Oct 15, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams (34) attempts to get control of a loose ball away from Houston Rockets guard Bruce Thornton (2) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Verdict

Based on the Rockets’ roster situation with VanVleet and Smart, as well as Thornton’s progress, it would have been an ideal time for Udoka to experiment with how the rookie can fit within the Rockets’ rotation. The Wizards entered the game on a six-game losing streak, which suggested that the full-strength lineup was not needed to secure a victory.

Heading into mid-November, Thornton has made the most of the opportunities that have come his way. Sunday could have been a chance for a serious look at his NBA readiness, especially with the strong lead. With the Rockets aiming for the top of the Western Conference standings, Thornton will likely continue to have a limited role unless other circumstances open up minutes.