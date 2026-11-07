Rockets Rookie Scores 31 Points in G League Debut

Earlier this week, Houston Rockets guard Bruce Thornton was assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He made his G League debut during the Vipers’ 120-116 loss against the Austin Spurs.

As the team’s leading scorer against Austin, Thornton finished the match with 31 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. The 23-year-old went 4-for-10 from three-point range.

Following the game, Thornton was recalled back to the Rockets. Based on the team’s position near the top of the Western Conference standings, the rookie can be expected to receive reassignments throughout the season.

Bruce Thornton’s highlights from his first g league game:



Houston got a good one. https://t.co/8x4v6WOUO5 pic.twitter.com/ViwBQarzIs — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) November 7, 2026

Crowded Backcourt

Thornton was selected with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He is a product of Ohio State, averaging 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game during his final year at the school and becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer.

A profile written by RotoWire, shared by NBA.com, detailed Thornton’s NBA player comparison.

“Thornton’s college arc and playing style draw natural comparisons to Jalen Brunson, who was a four-year, undersized guard and needed multiple years in the NBA before surprisingly developing into an All-NBA talent. That’d be a best-case scenario for Thornton… Thornton is also a few inches shorter than Lu Dort but just as strong and could be an annoying 3-and-D player for years if he focuses on being a wing at the next level.”

While Thornton has been at the tail end of Houston’s guard rotation, he has continued to show strong development throughout his first few months in the league. He had dominant performances in the Summer League, averaging 18.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.6 steals per game.

Although Thornton has made a strong case for deserving more than his current allocation of 3.2 minutes per game in the NBA, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka is likely to prioritize the team’s playoff hopes over player development.

Returning from a season-ending ACL injury, Fred VanVleet has been Houston’s top option as the starting point guard. After that, Marcus Smart and Reed Sheppard are both capable backup options for winning formula. Amen Thompson can also take on point guard responsibilities if adjustments ever need to be made.

Barring injuries, Thornton can be expected to assume a minor role in the Rockets’ rotation for the 2026-2027 season. However, the six-foot guard has made the most of the opportunities that have come his way so far.