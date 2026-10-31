Few players in NBA history have collected championship rings the way Robert Horry did. Seven titles across three franchises- two with the Houston Rockets, three with the Los Angeles Lakers, and two with the San Antonio Spurs gave him more hardware than Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, or LeBron James. Yet the question of whether “Big Shot Rob” belongs in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has followed him for years.

NBA Insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson put that question to someone who knows exactly what it takes to reach Springfield: Lakers legend and Hall of Famer James Worthy. His answer came without hesitation.

A Hall of Famer Vouches for Big Shot Rob

Robinson framed the conversation simply, with Horry sitting right there alongside Worthy.

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: James, you’re a Hall of Famer. Robert deserves to be a Hall of Famer.

James Worthy: Well, he will be! He’ll be there, no question; seven championships, and not only the championships, but the impact that he had on the game. A guy that could have started on any team played his role, played his role, didn’t complain.

Coming from a player who was enshrined in 2003 and named one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players, that is not a casual endorsement. Worthy has seen what greatness looks like up close, and he believes Horry’s version of it deserves a plaque.

More Than a Ring Count

Worthy’s argument goes beyond the jewelry. Horry was never an All-Star, and his career averages of roughly seven points and five rebounds per game will never jump off a stat sheet. What he delivered instead was timing. He drilled the buzzer-beating three that saved the Lakers in Game 4 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals against Sacramento. He buried the overtime three in Game 5 of the 2005 NBA Finals that swung the series toward San Antonio against Detroit. Again and again, the biggest moments found him, and he rarely flinched.

That is the impact Worthy is pointing to: a forward who could guard multiple positions, space the floor, and make the winning play while bigger names drew the defense’s attention.

Worthy Sees Himself in Horry

For Worthy, the comparison is personal.

James Worthy: It reminds me of my situation. I was a No. 1 draft pick; Dominique and Terry Cummings got all the time and the points. I just played my role.

Worthy went first overall out of North Carolina in 1982, ahead of Terry Cummings and Dominique Wilkins, who became the focal points of their teams and piled up big scoring numbers. Worthy landed on a Showtime roster already built around Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and he accepted a complementary role. The result was three championships and a Hall of Fame career defined by efficiency and winning rather than volume.

Then came the punchline.

James Worthy: Well, he’s got seven, I got three!

The Finals MVP Banter

Horry, never one to miss an opening, fired right back.

Robert Horry: But you got the MVP, though! The Finals MVP. I just got one vote! (laughs)

Horry has a point. Worthy earned 1988 Finals MVP honors after a Game 7 triple-double against the Pistons that clinched back-to-back titles for the Lakers. Horry, for all of his clutch moments, never took home that trophy. The light-hearted exchange captured exactly why his candidacy sparks debate: the individual accolades are thin, but the winning is unmatched by anyone who never played for the Boston Celtics dynasty of the 1960s.

The Road to Springfield

Skeptics will always point to the box scores and the missing All-Star selections. Supporters will counter that the Hall of Fame honors entire careers and contributions to the game, and that few role players have shaped as many championship runs as Horry did.

James Worthy has already cast his vote. In his eyes, Robert Horry’s place in Springfield isn’t a question of if, only when.