The Houston Rockets' 4-0 Start Has Championship Written All Over It

The Houston Rockets are off to a great start and are 4-0. I think people need to start paying more attention to them. Houston’s vision and their pieces are all coming together and fitting perfectly.

This is the sixth time in franchise history that the Rockets have opened the season at 4-0, and both of their NBA championships started the same way.

Now, I'm not going to sit here and say Houston is winning the championship because it started 4-0, but I do think this team has a legitimate opportunity to come out of the Western Conference. When you look at the roster from top to bottom, there really aren't many weaknesses, and that's something I couldn't necessarily say about previous Rockets teams.

The Houston Rockets are 4-0 for the 6th time in their franchises history…



Both times the Rockets won the championship they started 4-0. pic.twitter.com/4mHI6oHfTf — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) October 27, 2026

Alperen Sengun Is Looking Like a Superstar

I expected Alperen Sengun to have another big season, but even I've been impressed with how he's started, especially when you consider how much talent Houston has around him now.

Sengun recently put together one of the most impressive performances we've seen from a center, finishing with 29 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, six steals, and a block while shooting 11-of-15 from the field.

No center had ever recorded that combination of numbers in an NBA game, and Sengun joined Magic Johnson and Alvin Robertson as the only players to reach those marks.

Through four games, he's averaging 24.5 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, and what's impressive is how efficiently he's getting his production without forcing the issue offensively.

We've known for a while that Şengün is an extremely gifted offensive player, particularly with his footwork, passing, and ability to operate out of the post. What I'm starting to notice, though, is how much more comfortable he looks making decisions and recognizing where the defense is giving him opportunities.

He's also moving his feet better on the perimeter defensively, which is something I've wanted to see from him. There were times in previous seasons when opposing teams could put him in uncomfortable situations defensively, but if he continues improving in that area, it makes Houston that much harder to attack.

Jabari Smith Jr. Is Becoming Exactly What Houston Needs

Before the season, I wrote about how Jabari Smith Jr. could be one of the biggest X-factors for Houston, and through four games, he's making me feel pretty good about that prediction.

Smith is averaging 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 51.1% from the field and 40.9% from three-point range. He's also contributing defensively with 1.3 steals and a block per game, which speaks to the impact he's having beyond his scoring.

He's taking advantage of the opportunities he's getting, knocking down open shots, and looking much more comfortable offensively. I've mentioned before how smooth his jumper looks when he's confident, and there are moments when you can see some of Durant's influence in the way Smith gets to his spots..

Oklahoma City's Situation Could Make the West More Interesting

Coming into the season, I viewed the Oklahoma City Thunder as one of Houston's biggest obstacles in the Western Conference, and I still believe they're going to be a solid team.

After Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace both got hurt, that has created an opportunity for a team like Houston to move up the standings.

The Rockets have enough depth to withstand injuries of their own, and I think Udoka understands the importance of keeping his veterans fresh throughout the regular season.

Oct 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) is greeted by Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) following the game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why I Believe Houston Has a Real Shot at Winning It All

I know we're only four games into the season, and I'm not interested in overreacting to every early result, but I also don't think we should ignore what Houston has shown us so far.

What encourages me most is that Houston still has room to get better. Smith is continuing to develop, Thompson has another level he can reach offensively, and Sengun is showing that he might be capable of becoming one of the very best big men in the league.

There are still questions about how this team will execute in close playoff games, whether the veterans can stay healthy, and how Udoka will handle his rotations when every possession matters. Those are things we won't have answers to until much later in the season.

The 4-0 start is encouraging, and the championship history attached to that record is a fun storyline for Rockets fans, but the bigger takeaway for me is that Houston looks like a team built to make a serious run.