Kevin Durant Believes 2000s Star Would Dominate Modern NBA

With an NBA career spanning nearly two decades, Kevin Durant has shown a level of longevity that is comparable to few superstars. The 16-time All-Star is currently averaging 20.8 points per game for the 7-1 Houston Rockets.

As someone who has experienced a shift in the league’s playing style over the years, particularly the increase in three-point shooting, Durant can provide a unique perspective on the difference between eras.

In a recent appearance on The Rushmore Podcast, Durant suggested that Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal would be more dominant playing in the current era.

“I would think that Shaq would enjoy playing in this era more… I feel like its way more space for Shaq to operate. It’s way more skilled players, so he don’t have to do as much. Shaq would be getting triple doubles. He would be getting more rebounds, and he would score more points… There’s more shooters, so he could pass out of double teams. You pass pretty well, big fella, but he was passing to the guys that couldn’t really shoot that well.”

O’Neal is most acclaimed for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning three consecutive NBA championships during the early 2000s. While Durant had a chance to compete against O’Neal, the seven-foot-one center was past his prime by 2007.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Shaquille O'Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, performs before the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Durant’s Current Role

Coming off an All-NBA Second Team selection, with averages of 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games last season, Durant remains an important part of Houston’s core. Despite his continued efficiency, there are ongoing questions about whether his role will look different for the 2026-2027 season.

During Monday’s victory over the Boston Celtics, Durant attempted six shots over 33 minutes. This was the fourth time in his NBA career that he had taken six or fewer shots in a game, and his current points per game average is relatively below average.

With players like Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Fred VanVleet in the starting lineup, Durant should be expected to operate as an efficient shooter without being the first option on a nightly basis. Houston is at the top of the Western Conference standings with this dynamic.

Regardless of whether he experiences a slight dip in scoring volume, Durant is likely to remain a valuable contributor for the franchise. While there are many more games to be played in the coming months, Houston’s depth makes them a strong contender for a deep playoff run.