Kevin Durant Continues to Defy Age in Latest Rankings

Kevin Durant has spent so long near the top of the NBA that I think we've gotten used to it. ESPN just released its player rankings heading into the 2026-27 season, and Durant came in at No. 13.

Normally, that wouldn't sound particularly impressive for Kevin Durant. We're talking about one of the greatest scorers ever and someone who has spent most of his career in the conversation for the best player in basketball.

Here’s the thing, though: Durant is 37 years old now and will be 38 soon; that’s what makes this so impressive.

Being No. 13 at This Age Is Pretty Ridiculous

Kevin Durant is still considered a top-15 player at 37! Durant is still producing at a very high level and is still one of the best offensive players in the entire NBA.

ESPN pointed out that Durant entered this season having averaged at least 25 points while shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three in four straight seasons. No other player has even had four seasons like that over an entire career.

Durant has done it four years in a row at the end of his prime; that’s wild.

We've Almost Become Numb To Durant's Numbers

Durant has been so consistently great for so long that a season of 25-plus points on ridiculous efficiency doesn't really get much attention anymore.

Since returning from his Achilles injury in 2020, ESPN notes that Durant has averaged 27 points, six rebounds, and five assists on 53 percent shooting from the field, 41 percent from three, and 88 percent from the free-throw line. Those shooting splits are amazing for a guy coming back from a catastrophic injury in his thirties.

He’s still one of the league's most efficient high-volume scorers, and he hasn’t slowed down yet.

This Is Exactly Why Houston Wanted Durant

For the Rockets, this is also why having Durant matters so much.

Houston has plenty of young talent, but when a playoff game slows down and Houston needs somebody to just go get a bucket?

There aren't many players I would rather have in that situation than Kevin Durant.

He doesn't need an elaborate offense built around him to score, either. Put him in the midrange, or let him work out of the post. If everything else breaks down, give him the ball and let him shoot over somebody.

The Rockets Can't Ask Durant To Do Everything

ESPN projects him to average 25.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. If Houston gets somewhere around that production while keeping Durant fresh, I'll take it, especially with Fred VanVleet back.

VanVleet gives Houston another ball-handler, shooter, and veteran who can run the offense, which should make Durant's life easier.

The goal shouldn't be asking a 38-year-old Durant to drag this team through the regular season.

The goal should be making sure Durant is still Durant when the playoffs arrive.