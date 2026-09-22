Kevin Durant isn't coming into this season looking to take it easy. If anything, he sounds ready for more.

Durant was asked about the possibility of the Houston Rockets reducing his minutes this season, and he didn't really understand why that would be necessary.

“Why? I'm better on the court. The team is better with me on the court. That's what I train for. If the game needs me to be out there, I want to be out there.”

Kevin Durant's response to Ime Udoka and Rafael Stone wanting to reduce his minutes this season.



"Why?"



"I get the concern, but if the game needs me to be out there, I want to be out there." pic.twitter.com/sR33YY2M1L — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) September 22, 2026

That's about as Durant-like an answer as you're going to get. Durant clearly loves the game of basketball, and he is still playing at an elite level despite his age.

Durant Doesn't Want To Be Treated Differently

Of course, the Rockets need to be smart with Durant during the regular season.

Houston's ultimate goal is to compete deep into the postseason, and having Durant healthy when those games arrive matters more than squeezing a few extra regular-season minutes out of him.

Durant spent the offseason preparing his body for another season. He believes he's still at his best when he's playing. More importantly, he believes the Rockets are better when he's on the floor.

Houston brought Durant in to be its star and leader with championship experience. He is their go-to guy when they need a bucket, the guy you can give the ball to late in the shot clock and who can bail you out.

Fred VanVleet's Return Is Huge For Durant

The other part of Durant's comments that stood out to me was how excited he sounded about getting Fred VanVleet back.

This might be one of the more underrated developments for Houston this season. Durant specifically mentioned getting another ball-handler and shooter back on the floor.

That's exactly what this offense needs around him. Durant can obviously handle the ball and create offense, but do you really want him spending the entire season bringing the ball up, initiating everything, and having defenses load up on him every possession?

That's where VanVleet’s return to the lineup changes everything for the Rockets.

He gives Houston someone who can settle the offense, initiate sets, and get Durant the ball in spots where he can attack immediately. VanVleet's shooting also gives defenses another perimeter player they have to respect.

Mar 31, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during warm ups before the game against the New York Knicks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston Has Bigger Expectations Now

The Rockets aren't trying to simply make the playoffs anymore. They have had disappointing playoff runs recently, and they are ready to compete.

That's the expectation when you have Durant. It's also why I don't think Houston needs to overcomplicate his workload.

Give him nights off if his body needs it. Maybe there are games where Houston has a big lead, and Durant doesn't need to come back in.

The Rockets are better when Kevin Durant is on the floor. VanVleet's return should make his job easier; the supporting cast should be more comfortable around him, and Durant himself sounds ready for another full season.