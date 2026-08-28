Kevin Durant Discusses How LeBron James Will Change Philadelphia 76ers

Earlier this summer, LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia’s projected starting lineup for the upcoming season includes James, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe.

With the five players averaging a combined 120.8 points per game last season, the 76ers are expected to be an imposing opponent in the Eastern Conference. In an interview with Boardroom, Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant expressed how James will impact the team’s dynamic.

“That’s going to be a juggernaut… it’s going to be nights you going to be the man. It’s going to be nights where you got to be the second guy, but it’s going to be moving parts throughout the whole season. Everybody’s role is going to change. And I think LeBron understands that.”

James has won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers. With the 76ers being his fourth playing destination, there are high expectations for the four-time MVP to raise a banner for the city.

Nov 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) talks to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Durant vs. James

Throughout the 2010s, Durant and James met numerous times in the NBA Finals. James’ Heat dominated a young Oklahoma City Thunder core in 2012, and Durant’s Warriors frustrated the underdog Cavaliers in 2017 and 2018.

Jumping to 2026, both superstars are still considered top talents in the league. Last season, James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists over 60 games, while Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games.

The Rockets and 76ers will face each other on November 28 and December 23, which will add another chapter to the storied Durant versus James rivalry. With both franchises looking to maximize their championship windows, there’s a chance that another meeting could take place in the NBA Finals.

From the Rockets’ perspective, the team is coming off its second consecutive 50-plus-win regular season. Although injuries led to a first-round elimination to the Lakers, Houston will be entering October with a clean slate. Considering the continued development of Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, as well as the return of Fred VanVleet, expectations will be high heading into 2027.

As seen with Durant’s stint with the Brooklyn Nets, it is not always the case that a team that reads well on paper will have strong chemistry on the court. The 76ers’ scheduled matchups with the Rockets will serve as a solid litmus test.