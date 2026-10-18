This weekend, Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia engaged in a viral social media exchange. It came after Ishbia told CNBC that he had learned to better define the team’s culture since Durant’s departure in 2025.

During Durant’s two-and-a-half-season run with the franchise, the Suns did not make a Western Conference Finals appearance. At that time, Durant was playing alongside the likes of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

On his Instagram account, Suns player Dillon Brooks added his thoughts to the ongoing commentary.

"Thanks Matt for cleaning up that stench in the locker room before I got here #culture".

Dillon Brooks IG story. 👀 pic.twitter.com/j0jtLSgD1I — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 18, 2026

Brooks was part of the seven-team trade that dealt Durant to the Houston Rockets. The Suns finished with a 45-37 record during Brooks’ first year with the franchise, earning a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

A New Chapter

The Rockets ended last season with a 52-30 record before being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers. While Durant’s first year in Houston did not result in a deep postseason run, there are high hopes for the Rockets heading into next season.

Durant is still performing at an All-NBA level, averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games last season. He also had a top-10 finish in Clutch Player of the Year voting.

Aside from Durant, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson are two talents that could earn an All-Star selection in 2027. Sengun continues to draw comparisons to Nikola Jokic as a playmaking center, while Thompson elevates his profile as a multi-positional defensive specialist.

The returning Fred VanVleet is another positive for the Rockets. He has shown a steady decrease in scoring volume, falling to 14.1 points per game, though he is noted for his veteran leadership. Behind him, Marcus Smart and Reed Sheppard are anticipated to be impactful contributors within the backcourt.

One storyline that will be monitored in the coming months is what Durant will decide to do about his player option for the 2027-2028 season. Since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder over a decade ago, the two-time NBA champion has yet to spend more than three seasons at a playing destination.

Overall, there are high hopes for the Rockets to establish themselves as serious title contenders in the Western Conference. Durant should have Houston thinking with a win-now mindset, though the team also has the pieces to remain competitive for the long term.