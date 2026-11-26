On Wednesday, the Houston Rockets earned a 116-104 victory over the Phoenix Suns. In the final minute of action, Kevin Durant and Dillon Brooks were seen engaging in intense trash talk near halfcourt.

After the face-to-face encounter, both players were assessed a technical foul. Brooks was ejected, as he had already been given a technical foul earlier in the game.

Per Houston Rockets OnSI’s Adam Spolane, Durant shared his thoughts on the heated moment.

“I said some things that he probably didn't like and he addressed it right there. And I can respect that as a man... it didn't get farther than that. But if it does get farther than that, I'll be ready for that too."

Dillon Brooks and Kevin Durant stopped playing MID GAME to trash talk each other 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bORZJNepTI — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 26, 2026

Durant finished the game with 20 points and 10 rebounds. He became the fifth NBA player to surpass 33,000 career points. Meanwhile, Brooks contributed 12 points for Phoenix.

A Budding Rivalry

Known by the nickname Dillon the Villain, Brooks has garnered a reputation as one of the biggest agitators in the NBA. He has previously gone viral for his trash talk directed toward LeBron James during a 2023 playoff series.

The rivalry between the Rockets and Suns stretches back further than Brooks’ trash talking, as Durant played in Phoenix for two and a half seasons. The Rockets acquired Durant from Phoenix in a blockbuster trade package that sent Brooks to the Suns.

A viral exchange between Durant and Suns owner Mat Ishbia weeks before their first matchup of the season added a sense of rivalry between the two franchises. Durant had taken offense to Ishbia’s comments that he became more personally involved in building the team’s culture after the two-time NBA champion’s departure.

This season, the Rockets and Suns now hold a 1-1 record against each other. Phoenix is further down the Western Conference standings with a 9-8 record, though the franchise has proven to be a strong opponent.

One big storyline will be whether Durant can guide the Rockets to the playoff success that didn't quite materialize in Phoenix. Although Houston was most recently eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, the 38-year-old was sidelined for the majority of the series.

Overall, the Rockets are victorious in the latest face-off in what could be a budding rivalry. Based on Houston’s recent performances, the franchise is likely to maintain the upper hand and continue being one of the conference's top playoff contenders.