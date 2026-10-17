Kevin Durant Calls Out Suns Owner on Social Media

During the summer of 2025, the Houston Rockets acquired Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns in a seven-team trade. The move came after the Suns were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

There were initially high hopes when Durant first joined the Suns in 2023, playing alongside another All-Star-caliber teammate in Devin Booker, though his stint with the team ultimately fell short of a Western Conference Finals appearance.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Suns owner Mat Ishbia explained that the lessons he learned from the Durant era led him to establish a clearer team culture in Phoenix. Ishbia also expressed that he is now personally more involved in the organization’s decision-making.

On Saturday, Durant made a rare post on X, reacting to Ishibia’s comments.

“#blameKD even though KD stayed on top of his game at 36 and got u back this ‘culture’ you love so much. Aye, Matthew acts like I got arrested for a DUI or sumn. Back to threads”

#blameKD even though KD stayed on top of his game at 36 and got u back this “culture” you love so much. Aye, Matthew acts like I got arrested for a DUI or sumn. Back to threads 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/oy6PZrBC2n — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 17, 2026

A New Culture

At 38 years old, Durant is still considered to be one of the top talents in the league. He averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games last season, earning All-NBA Second Team honors.

With a roster featuring the likes of Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, and Tari Eason, youth is a big component of Houston’s current team culture. While Thompson and Sengun are on the path to becoming franchise cornerstones, Durant is still producing at a superstar level and showing no signs of slowing down.

Despite his impact on the court, some analysts believe that Durant contributed to a perceived disconnect in the Rockets’ locker room last season. Due to his veteran status, there is an unspoken expectation that the 16-time All-Star should take on leadership responsibilities.

One upside for the Rockets is the return of Fred VanVleet, who is noted for his leadership style. Where Durant faces criticism for his lack of vocal leadership, VanVleet may counterbalance that with his locker-room presence. Likewise, while VanVleet is nearly five years removed from his lone All-Star selection, Durant is Houston’s top scorer.

Overall, there is a realistic chance that the Rockets can improve upon last season’s 52-30 record and make a deep playoff run in the Western Conference. At the moment, Houston’s front office should be cautioned against trading Durant or reducing his role.