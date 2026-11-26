The Rockets opened a five-game homestand with an impressive 117-105 win over the L.A. Clippers, providing a rude welcome back to Brandon Ingram on Monday in his season debut. Kevin Durant finished with team-highs of 32 points and nine rebounds, leading an effort the glass that played a major role in the comfortable win since Houston won the rebounding battle 46-32.

Next up on this Toyota Center showcase that will see the Rockets home through the beginning of December are the Phoenix Suns, who hope to pull off an upset that would keep Houston from a 9-1 start in front of the paying customers. The Suns would love another upset after winning on their home floor 102-99 when Durant and the Rockets came through on Nov. 7.

Phoenix is 4-3 on the road and has won six of seven, including four straight. The Suns are perfect entering the final leg of a road trip that has seen them win in Denver, Sacramento, Utah and New Orleans, so this finale in Houston pits them against the final boss in the opponent with the best start to date. The latest conquest came over the Pelicans in overtime on Monday, 123-119, behind 47 combined points from the backcourt of Devin Booker and Jalen Green. Collin Gillespie added 18 off the bench and ex-Rockets wing Dillon Brooks added 16.

Booker scored 24 points, while forward Miles Bridges added 13 points, 10 boards and seven assists in the Saturday night win in Phoenix the last time these teams got together. The Suns’ win evened the all-time series at 119 and snapped an eight-game losing streak that had seen Houston sweep the 2024-25 and ‘25-’26 season in the series. The Rockets won the last matchup at Toyota Center 100-97 on Jan. 5 and has won five consecutive games on their home floor over the Suns.

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 8:40 p.m. ET, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: Space City Home Network (Houston), Arizona’s Family Sports/FuboTV (Phoenix)

Radio: Sportstalk 790 AM (Houston), KTAR (Phoenix)

PROJECTED STARTERS

SUNS

F Dillon Brooks

F Miles Bridges

C Osa Ighodaro

G Devin Booker

G Jalen Green

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant

F Jabari Smith Jr.

C Alperen Sengun

G Fred VanVleet

G Amen Thompson

INJURY REPORT

SUNS

C Mark Williams: Out, Left Shoulder Surgery

ROCKETS

F/G Quadir Copeland: Out, G League - Two-way

F Julian Phillips: Out, G League - Two-way

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Rockets -9.5 (-116), Suns +9.5 (-104)

Moneyline: Rockets -395, Suns +312

Total points scored: 222.5 (Over -111, Under -109)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

"It’s nice to have your whole group at some point as well. We love that it’s minor things, bumps and bruises here and there and nothing major but eventually we’ll get some chemistry and consistency. In the meantime, other guys are doing an excellent job filling it." - Rockets HC Ime Udoka on finally having a full roster available